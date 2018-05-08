CA 125 Test Market Opportunities, Drivers, Manufacturers, Analysis and Forecasts Till 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on Global CA 125 Test Market and predicts that Global CA 125 Test Market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 5.7% during the forecasted period and report include market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and forecast till 2023.

Cancer diagnosis and treatment has extensively evolved in the last few years owing to the development of methods for diagnostics and treatment. Research on cancer has received large emphasis due increasing demand for chemotherapy drugs and evolution of technology. There are various methods for the diagnosis of different types of cancer. CA 125 test is used to diagnosis various types of cancers especially the ovarian cancer. The test determines the levels of CA 125 protein the blood. Other cancers that can be diagnosed using CA 125 tests are endometrial cancer, fallopian tube cancer, stomach cancer, breast cancer, and others.

Increasing prevalence of cancer among women, rising demand for new cancer diagnosis methods, and technological advancement in the field for diagnostics drive the market growth. High cost of CA 125 test devices and accessories, and awareness about early diagnosis of cancer among women.

The Global CA 125 Test Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

Key Players for Global CA 125 Test Market

Some of the key players in the Global market are Allergan plc. (U.K), Amgen Inc. (U.S.), Bayer (Germany), BD (U.S.), Eli Lilly Company (U.S.) , Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), Teva Pharmaceuticals Private Limited (Israel), AMAG Pharmaceuticals (U.S.), Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), Sanofi (France), Novartis (Germany), AbbVie Inc. (U.S.), GlaxoSmithKline plc. (U.S.), and others.

Segments for Global CA 125 Test Market

The Global CA 125 Test Market is segmented on the basis of devices and accessories, devices, and end user.

On the basis of devices and accessories, market is segmented into spectrometer, analyzer, sample collection tubes, isotopic labeled peptides, and others.

On the basis of indication, the market is segmented into cancer, uterine fibroids, endometriosis, liver diseases, and others. Cancer is further segmented into ovarian cancer, endometrial cancer, fallopian tube cancer, stomach cancer, breast cancer, and others.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic centers, and others.

Regional Analysis for Global CA 125 Test Market

Americas holds the largest share in the market for CA 125 test owing to the availability of a wide range of diagnosis and treatment methods for cancer, and rising prevalence cancer among women. North America accounts for the largest market in America, with U.S. capturing the largest share.

In Europe, Germany, U.K, and France are the largest contributors the growth of the market. The market is driven by extensive research and development activities, and increasing demand for new medical devices for diagnosis of cancer.

In Asia Pacific, the market is expected to grow at the fastest pace which is driven rising awareness about reproductive health and diseases among women, and improving healthcare infrastructure. Availability of highly qualified healthcare professionals such as physicians, surgeons and gynecologist in the developing regions such as India, Japan and China further fuel the market.

The Middle East & Africa also show a steady rise in the market owing to low prevalence of ovarian cancer, rising demand for diagnostic services and growing emphasis on diagnosis and treatment of cancer disease. The demand for CA 125 test is found to be low in the Middle East & Africa. In Africa, poor healthcare infrastructure restrains the growth of CA 125 Test Market.

