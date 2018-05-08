Asia Inkjet Papers and Films Market Research Report, Global Inkjet Papers Market Major Drivers – Ken Research

Chemicals are various compounds or substances produced by various reactions involving changes in atomic or molecular structure. Globally, chemicals are the building blocks in various industries such as pharmaceutical, transportation, food and beverages and various other industries. Chemicals use is increasingly recognized in various areas such as consumer good, agriculture, medicine, and developing new technologies. Inkjets paper and films also use various chemicals in their manufacturing process.

Inkjet papers are specifically designed for inkjet printers which are majorly identified by their opacity, smoothness, brightness, and weight. Good quality chemical pulp or deinked pulp and have exceptional dimensional stability that are used in the making of the paper. They possess extensive surface strength and good surface smoothness. Inkjets papers are classified into matte, satin, semi-gloss, semi-matte, and glossy finish and the thickness of the papers varies accordingly. Polyvinyl alcohol and silica glossy are used in the manufacture of few inkjet papers and printing can be done on both sides or on the single side. Photo paper is another kind of inkjet paper used for printing photographs. Photo paper is coated with high absorbent materials which prevents ink diffusion and is tremendously bright.

According to the study “Global Inkjet Papers and Films Industry Situation and Prospects Research report”, the growth in the global printing industry has indirectly encouraged the inkjet papers and films market. There is an increasing demand for labels from the packaging industry which is fuelling the growth in inkjet paper and films industry. Pharmaceutical and food packaging industries use labels that are manufactured by employing inkjet papers to provide information on the composition of salts and nutrient content in drugs and food products. There is a substantially high demand for packaging and labelling in all the developing countries. This trend will boost the demand for inkjet papers and films over the next few years. There is a huge demand for photographic printing and offset litho printing which is expected to boost the growth of the global inkjet papers and films market. With the increase in prices of raw materials, it is likely to obstruct the growth of inkjet papers and films market.

Geographically, the global inkjet papers and films market is spread across Europe, North America, Asia Pacific (China, Southeast Asia, Japan and India), and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific will witness a rapid growth in the inkjet paper and films industry due to industrialization and growing economies. There is also a growing demand for packaging and printing in countries such as Indonesia, Vietnam, South Korea, India, and China. There is an increase in consumers’ disposable income and availability of inexpensive raw materials in the Asia-Pacific region. The leading players in inkjet paper and films industry are Kodak, Ricoh, Konika Minolta, Epson, Hewlett Packard, OJI, Fujifilm, Canon, MPM, Canson, Staples, Konica, Fantac, Sun Paper, Nanjing Oracle, Deli and Hefei Sino. Various Products in the inkjet paper and films are matte paper, glossy paper, semi-gloss paper and inkjet films. Inkjet paper and films are used in various industries such as household, commercial, industry and others.

All the major manufacturers are investing in the technology to provide new products in the inkjet paper and films industry. Innovation and development will continue across the industry with more opportunities for print companies and packaging converters, equipment and providers. It is also one of the fast-growing industrial decoration sectors such as labels that use inkjet. With innovation and demand for better inkjet paper and films, the industry will witness a drastic growth over the next few years.

To know more, click on the link below:

https://www.kenresearch.com/metal-mining-and-chemicals/chemicals/global-inkjet-papers-and-films-industry-situation-and-prospects-research-report/147769-101.html

Related reports

https://www.kenresearch.com/metal-mining-and-chemicals/chemicals/china-inkjet-papers-and-films-industry-situation-and-prospects-research-report/147773-101.html

https://www.kenresearch.com/metal-mining-and-chemicals/chemicals/asia-inkjet-papers-and-films-industry-situation-and-prospects-research-report/147772-101.html

Contact Us:

Ken Research

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications

sales@kenresearch.com

0124-4230204