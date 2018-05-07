New Fungus Extracts With Immense Health Benefits Introduced By MIGU For People Around The Globe

Xi’an, China, 2018 – With their specialization in extracting fungus powders with the best purity, MIGU now announces to supply some of the rare kinds of fungus extracts for the mankind. With the regular dosages of these fungus extracts, one can cure several types of diseases and can stay fit and healthy.

One of the best extract is the Ganoderma Lucidum Extract, which can prove useful in the treatment of cancer patients. This extract is collected from a rare kind of mushroom, called Reishi mushroom. According to the spokesperson of the company, they have their own farmland for cultivating the mushroom. These mushrooms are far better in quality than the wild mushroom found here and there. MIGU cultivates the mushrooms in a professional manner and picks them at the right time to dry them properly and convert them into the powder form. This mushroom powder contains a significant amount of phytonutrients, which can cure cancer.

Cordyceps Sinensis Extract is another new product that the company has added to its stock recently. This extract is often appreciated for its anti-aging effects, and one can consume it regularly to improve the memory functions. The spokesperson reveals that this fungus is primarily a parasite. However, they cultivate it on a large scale for the production of the extract. Besides, this extract also has anti-inflammatory and anti-tumor properties and can also be used for healing cancer patients. It is also a good anti-oxidant and can also control the blood sugar level of diabetic people.

Another extract that MIGU has introduced now is the Agaricus Blazei Extract, which can promote our cellular health and can boost the immune system. This extracted from the fruiting part of the mushroom and is also beneficial for cancer patients, undergoing chemotherapy. This medicinal mushroom is considered as a health food in many countries for its medicinal benefits.

One can learn more about these fungus extracts and their medicinal properties by visiting the website http://www.fungus-extract.com.

About MIGU Adaptogen Bio-tech Co., Ltd.

MIGU is professional fungus extract powder factory certified by cGMP, ISO, HACCP, Kosher, Halal, Organic since 2002. The company is dedicated to the identification, development and production of fungus extract and other botanical extracts. They owned the organic plantation based in ShannXi and JiangSu province to support production of products of high purity and advanced quality. With the strong R&D capability, the company’s lab is equipped with state of the art instruments for testing such as HPLC, UV, UPLC, TT, GC and GC-MS, ICP-MS, GC/LC-MS-MS, HPTLC and IR ( identification), ELIASA, Microbiology test and etc.

For Media Inquiries –

Person: Ms Zhang

Company: MIGU Adaptogen Bio-tech Co., Ltd.

Add: HaiJing XinTianDi Commercial Center,WeiYang Distract,Xi’an,China

Tel: +86 18009234704

Site: www.fungus-extract.com

Email: info@fungus-extract.com