Modified Atmospheric Packaging Market Competitive landscape By 2023

Modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) extend the shelf life of fresh food products. This technology replaces the atmospheric air inside a package with a protective gas mix. This gas helps to ensure that the product stay fresh as long as possible. The modified atmosphere allows fresh and minimally processed packed food products to maintain the visual, textural, and nutritional appeal. The modified atmospheric packaging market is growing at a rapid pace and is likely to continue growing at the same pace over the forecast period. According to the MRFR analysis, the global modified atmospheric packaging market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the estimated period (2017-2023).

On the basis of the regions, the global modified atmospheric packaging market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America leads the global modified atmospheric packaging market. Increasing demand for wrapped food in this region is lashing the growth of the market. The U.S. holds the largest market share in the North American region. Increasing concern about the hygienic packaging also increases the demand for modified atmosphere packaging as it reduces contamination during handling. Additionally, implementation of the Food Safety Modernization Act by the government also has a positive influence on the growth of the market.

Europe is accounted for the second largest share of the global modified atmospheric packaging market and is expected to contribute significantly to the market growth during the forecast period. Germany is one of the top meat producers in EU. It also leads the European market in the production and export of pork and taking the second place for beef with a production share of 15%. This has increased the need for proper packaging of meat, which drive the growth of the modified atmospheric packaging market.

Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the rapid growth in the packaging business in Asia Pacific region. Growing urban population and high disposable income further increase the demand for packaged food and beverages. These are some of the factors pouring the demand of the market in the Asia Pacific region. China, Japan, India, Australia, and Indonesia are the major contributor to Asia Pacific market. China accounts for the largest share of the regional market due to rapid growth in the urbanization and industrial development.

Global modified atmospheric packaging market has been segmented based on material, gases, application, and region. On the basis of the material, the market has been segmented into the Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol, Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polypropylene (PP) and Polyethylene (PE). Ethylene Vinyl alcohol had accounted for the largest share in the material segment of the global modified atmospheric packaging market. Ethylene vinyl alcohol material offers excellent gas barrier properties while retaining good processability. EVOH keeps oxygen out and retains nitrogen and carbon dioxide used in the modified atmosphere packaging (MAP). This material also has a very high resistance to oils and preserves taste and aroma. These are some of the factors that leads EVOH in the modified atmosphere packaging market. Polyethylene is also the most common plastic material used in day to day life. Polyethylene is accepted as safe for contact with foods by FDA and health safety agencies around the world. This material is expected to contribute significantly during the forecast period.

On the basis of applications, the global modified atmospheric packaging market is segmented into dairy products, bakery & confectionery, convenience food, fruits & vegetables, and others. Bakery & confectionery accounts for the largest share of application segment in the global modified atmospheric packaging market. Bakery products contain a large number of bread-based products. To increase the shelf life, bread-based products required a high proportion of carbon dioxide in packaging solutions. Hence, this will increase the adoption of this technology during the estimated period.

On the basis of the gases, the market has been segmented into nitrogen, oxygen, carbon dioxide, and others. CO2 is the most important gas in the food packaging under modified atmospheres. Higher the concentration of CO2 longer the durability of the perishable food. Hence, carbon dioxide is expected to contribute significantly during the forecast period.

Global modified atmospheric packaging market is highly competitive due to the presence of numerous large and small players in the market. For instance, in May 2015, Johnson Matthey has announced that it acquired the StePac Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) business from DS Smith for around USD 25 million. (18 Million Pounds).

The prominent players in the Modified Atmospheric Packaging market include Linde AG (Germany), CVP Systems Inc. (U.S.), Total Packaging Solutions, LLC (U.S.), Berry Plastics Corporation (U.S.), Hayssen Flexible Systems (U.S.), Dansensor A/S (Demark), Praxair Inc. (U.S), Ilapak Packaging Machinery (Switzerland), Sealed Air Corporation (U.S.), Bemis Company Inc. (U.S), Coveris Holdings S.A. (Luxembourg), Linpac Packaging Limited (U.K.), Amcor Limited (Australia), Winpak Ltd. (Canada), and Robert Reiser & Co., Inc. (U.S).

