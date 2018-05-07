HVAC Contractor, Olentangy Heating & Cooling, Launch its New Website

Olentangy Heating & Cooling provides 24 hour emergency service to all customers. Dale, an Olentangy Heating & Cooling customer cannot speak more highly about the service that was provided and left this message for the HVAC contracting company. He said, “The weather has been absolutely crazy just like it always is in Ohio. We’ve had to constantly switch back and forth from using our AC and furnace. The air conditioner decided to take a turn for the worse and with our new baby we were in desperate need of fast and reliable service. We found your site and contacted you and didn’t expect you to arrive so fast. Appreciate the timely service and the affordable rate. My wife wanted me to tell you that you guys are a lifesaver!” Todd, a different Olentangy customer was floored at the free estimate offer they received. “I did not anticipate our basement flooding and ruining our furnace. Olentagy Heating and Cooling gave me the best estimate out of its competitors and had way more options available to choose from. The financing options and promotions sealed the deal. Thanks, Olentangy Heating and Cooling!”

Being a Westerville heating and cooling company with many forms of communication is what new customers unusually prefer to do business with. This is the reason Olentangy Heating & Cooling recently launched its new website to provide customers with and additional form of contact with the HVAC Company. The site shows new customers the various HVAC services they have to offer. The website also shows other forms of connecting with the company that wants to take the market by storm.

A lot of companies do not offer their services for free any longer. Olentangy Heating and Cooling changed this up for their marketplace. The Westerville Ohio based contractor provides free estimates to all customers wanting a quote for a new AC or furnace that needs to be installed. They do this because for the majority of estimates, Olentangy is confident that their prices affordably compete with other estimates customers will receive. On top of this, they get the opportunity to build a relationship with the customer and guide them on the best purchasing decision for their home or business.

Olentangy Heating & Cooling is located at 786 Tree Bend Dr in Westerville, Ohio. The company can be reached by phone at (614) 826-6466 or from their website at http://www.westervilleheatcool.com Olentangy heating & Cooling offers free estimates to their customers to ensure they are provided with the most efficient HVAC system. They also have professionally trained technicians that can carry out any task thrown their way. The company was built on honesty and integrity and look forward to showing all new potentially customers in their area.

Contact:

Don Marshall

Company: Olentangy Heating & Cooling

Address: 786 Tree Bend Dr, Westerville, OH 43082

Phone: 614.826.6466

Website: http://www.westervilleheatcool.com