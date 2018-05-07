Flow Meters Market to reach a market size of $9.8 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Flow Meters Market, published by KBV research, the Global Flow Meters Market size is expected to reach $9.8 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 5.9% CAGR during the forecast period.
The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Magnetic Flow Meters Market by Region in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 3.9 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.9% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Differential Pressure Flow Meters Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.5% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Coriolis Flow Meters Market.
The KBV Cardinal Matrix is a visual representation about the key players in the industry. The matrix is designed considering the major strategic developments including Mergers & Acquisitions, product launches, partnership among others and the financial strength of the company in the considered years. The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations.
KBV Cardinal Matrix – Flow Meters Market
Flow Meters Market Size
The Water & Wastewater market holds the largest market share in Global Flow Meters Market by Application in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 4.9 % during the forecast period. The Pulp & Paper market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.4% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Oil & Gas market would garner market value of $1,893.9 million by 2023.
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Flow Meters Market have been discussed in the report with the competition analysis and elaborated company profiles of ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., General Electric (GE), Hitachi, Ltd., Honeywell International, Inc., Siemens AG, VSE Volumentechnik GmbH, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH, and Höntzsch, Inc.
Global Flow Meters Market Size Segmentation
By Product Type
Magnetic
Positive Displacement
Differential Pressure
Ultrasonic
Coriolis
Turbine
Vortex
Others
By Application
Water & Wastewater
Power Generation
Pulp & Paper
Chemicals
Oil & Gas
Food & Beverages
Others
By Geography
North America Flow Meters Market
US Flow Meters Market
Canada Flow Meters Market
Mexico Flow Meters Market
Rest of Global Flow Meters Market
Europe Flow Meters Market
Germany Flow Meters Market
UK Flow Meters Market
France Flow Meters Market
Russia Flow Meters Market
Spain Flow Meters Market
Italy Flow Meters Market
Rest of Europe Flow Meters Market
Asia Pacific Flow Meters Market
China Flow Meters Market
Japan Flow Meters Market
India Flow Meters Market
South Korea Flow Meters Market
Singapore Flow Meters Market
Malaysia Flow Meters Market
Rest of Asia Pacific Flow Meters Market
LAMEA Flow Meters Market
Brazil Flow Meters Market
Argentina Flow Meters Market
UAE Flow Meters Market
Saudi Arabia Flow Meters Market
South Africa Flow Meters Market
Nigeria Flow Meters Market
Rest of LAMEA Flow Meters Market
Companies Profiled
ABB Ltd.
Emerson Electric Co.
General Electric (GE)
Hitachi, Ltd.
Honeywell International, Inc.
Siemens AG
VSE Volumentechnik GmbH
Yokogawa Electric Corporation
KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH
Höntzsch, Inc.
