Blue Bells Group of Schools honours mothers on Mother’s Day

Gurugram: Blue Bells Group of Schools, Gurugram paid glowing tributes to mothers on the occasion of Mother’s Day. The two branches of Blue Bells School situated in Sector 4 and Sector 10 organized various activities to commemorate the event. The objective of the event was to pay the heartfelt tribute to the unfathomed love, unconditional support and affection ushered by the mother in raising their kids. The celebrations received an overwhelming response from students and mothers alike.

Centered on the theme ‘Empowered Me Sculpting Today’s Youth’, the celebrations at Blue Bells Model School, Sector 4, Gurugram, commenced with a welcome song. Dr. Alka Saxena, Deputy Director, Health and Wellness, Blue Bells Group of Schools conducted an enriching workshop on ‘The Art of Positive Parenting’ to empower the mothers in grooming their wards more efficiently. The students of the school saluted the spirit of motherhood through a melodious song, ‘Ma O Ma…Bachpan Ki Yadein’ and a scintillating group dance. A street play was enacted by the students in an endeavour to sensitize the audience on the significance of the girl child. An array of fun-filled activities were organized for mothers to mark the occasion, which included ‘Story Telling Session’, ‘Dress Designing’, ‘Dream Catcher-Art and Craft work’, ‘Healthy Salad Platter’, ‘e-bulletin in MS Powerpoint’, ‘Designing Snake and Ladder Game based on critical thinking’ and ‘Mother and Child Sculpture with natural clay’. The mothers were felicitated with tokens of honor by Dr. Saroj Suman Gulati, Director Blue Bells Group of Schools. On the occasion, Director, Dr. Saroj Suman Gulati also said, “A mother is an epitome of compassion and sacrifice. We, at Blue Bells, recognize their valuable efforts in shaping the child’s personality. It is heartening to witness an enthusiastic participation by both mothers and children on the occasion of Mother’s Day celebrations.”

Meanwhile, Blue Bells Public School, Sector 10, Gurugram performed various presentations that showcased the hidden talents among mothers and children. The teams comprising mothers and children participated in myriad activities such as “Best Out of Waste” wherein they made jewelry from the scrap. A cultural programme entailing poem recitation, music and dance performance was also held. As an expression of gratitude along with the commitment of the school for the GO GREEN drive, all the mothers were felicitated with plants.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Principal Arpita Acharya said: “The mother is the best gift to the child from God. Mother’s Day is a suitable occasion to honour her contribution towards bringing up the child. These celebrations are aligned to our objective of saluting their relentless efforts in bringing up their children.”

“My mother is not only my mentor but also my best friend. I would like to thank my school for acknowledging and honouring her contribution to my life. Both of us thoroughly enjoyed various activities organized to mark the occasion,” said Siantika, a student of Blue Bells Public School.