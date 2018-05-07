Posted on by

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market 2018 Global Key Vendors Analysis, Revenue, Trends & Forecast to 2023

Summary

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions. 

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Robots market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including 
ABB 
Alphabet 
Amazon 
Asustek Computer 
Blue Frog Robotics 
Bsh Hausgeräte 
Fanuc 
Hanson Robotics 
Harman International Industries 
IBM 
Intel 
Jibo 
Kuka 
LG 
Mayfield Robotics 
Microsoft 
Neurala 
Nvidia 
Promobot 
Softbank 
Xilinx

Market Segment as follows: 
By Region / Countries 
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) 
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc) 
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc) 
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc) 

By Type 
Service 
Industria 

By End-User / Application 
Public Relations 
Stock Management 

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Market Definition 
1.1 Market Segment Overview 
1.2 by Type 
1.3 by End-Use / Application 

2 Global Market by Vendors 
2.1 Market Share 
2.2 Vendor Profile 
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors 

3 Global Market by Type 
3.1 Market Share 
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products 

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application 
4.1 Market Share 
4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics 
4.2.1 Preference Driven 
4.2.2 Substitutability 
4.2.3 Influence by Strategy 
4.2.4 Professional Needs 

5 Global Market by Regions 
5.1 Market Share 
5.2 Regional Market Growth 
5.2.1 North America 
5.2.2 Europe 
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific 
5.2.4 South America 
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa 

……

12 Key Manufacturers 
12.1 ABB 
12.1.2 Company Overview 
12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application 
12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
12.2 Alphabet 
12.2.1 Company Overview 
12.2.2 Product and End-User / Application 
12.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
12.3 Amazon 
12.3.1 Company Overview 
12.3.2 Product and End-User / Application 
12.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
12.4 Asustek Computer 
12.4.1 Company Overview 
12.4.2 Product and End-User / Application 
12.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
12.5 Blue Frog Robotics 
12.5.1 Company Overview 
12.5.2 Product and End-User / Application 
12.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
12.6 Bsh Hausgeräte 
12.12.1 Company Overview 
12.12.2 Product and End-User / Application 
12.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
12.7 Fanuc 
12.7.1 Company Overview 
12.7.2 Product and End-User / Application 
12.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
12.8 Hanson Robotics 
12.8.1 Company Overview 
12.8.2 Product and End-User / Application 
12.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
12.9 Harman International Industries 
12.9.1 Company Overview 
12.9.2 Product and End-User / Application 
12.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
12.10 IBM 
12.10.1 Company Overview 
12.10.2 Product and End-User / Application 
12.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin) 
12.11 Intel 
12.12 Jibo 
12.13 Kuka 
12.14 LG 
12.15 Mayfield Robotics 
12.16 Microsoft 
12.17 Neurala 
12.18 Nvidia 
12.19 Promobot 
12.20 Softbank 
12.21 Xilinx 

Continued….

