Aircraft Cockpit Display System Market Size, Share and Forecast to 2023 with Top Applications

Aircraft Cockpit Display System Market – Overview:

Cockpit display systems facilitate advanced graphical interface, in combination with human gestures and avionics to improve the human-machine interface. The cockpit display type includes high-resolution multi-color displays that present information related to various aircraft systems. The growing amount of innovations in technology has conjointly raised the demand for cockpit display system as they provide improved human-machine interface. Aircraft cockpit display system offers pilots with essential data, such as aircraft altitude, airstream incidence, and airspeed, to enhance the flight operational safety and efficiency. Cockpit display systems are extremely effective for airline companies because they help to boost the capabilities of their aircraft. These systems reduce the aircraft weight, enable power savings, allow easier interaction with traffic management, and facilitate to avoid accidents. In addition to that, the work pressure on the pilot reduces to a great extent with the combination of advanced display systems and developing technologies within the cockpit of the aircraft. However, there are some drawbacks in the operating performance of the cockpit display system, such as overdependence on automation display system and increasing vulnerability to cyber-attacks.

The primary goal for the aircraft cockpit display system market is to increase both safety and situational awareness for aircraft pilots. The increasing need for synthetic vision, advanced navigation display type, and overall improved situational awareness for aircraft will enable the aircraft manufacturers to adopt advanced avionics. The factors that are responsible for the growth of the global aircraft cockpit display system market are lightweight display system with more functionalities and better accuracy, enhanced safety, situational awareness, and efficiency, and automation of flight controls. Other key drivers expected to contribute towards the growth of the global aircraft cockpit display system market are the increasing defense budgets of developing countries.

Major Key Players

Aspen Avionics Inc. (U.S.),

Avidyne Corporation (U.S.),

Dynon Avionics (U.S.),

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel),

Esterline Technologies Corporation (U.S.),

Garmin Ltd. (U.S.),

Honeywell Aerospace Inc.(U.S),

L-3 Communication Holdings Inc. (U.S.),

Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.),

Rockwell Collins Inc. (U.S.),

Thales SA (France), and Universal Avionics Display Type Corporation (U.S.)

The report for Global Aircraft Cockpit Display System Market of Market Research Future comprises extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance.

The global aircraft cockpit display system market is segmented based on display type and platform. On the basis of display type, the multi-functional display is widely used and comprises the largest market share due to growing need of advanced avionics system. Factors such as increasing requirement for real-time data sharing and high efficiency increases the demand for multi-functional display system. On the basis of platform, commercial aircraft has the largest demand for aircraft cockpit display system.

The market is segmented based on America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America region is expected to dominate the market in the future, due to several mergers and acquisitions between major commercial airlines in the aviation industry. The European region is second to the North America region in the global aircraft cockpit display system market due to increasing investment in surveillance technologies. Thus, the global aircraft cockpit display system market is estimated to grow at approximately 4% CAGR during the period of 2017 to 2023.

