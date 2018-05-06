Travoline Ready Set Go for Car Rental Sales

Setting a benchmark on Hotel Sales, Travoline’s next focus turns on to Car Rentals and Flights booking.

Travoline a leading online travel portal after its successful integration of hotels booking, has integrated its advanced car rental and flight booking engine modules to its website. Customers now can book car rentals and flights along with the hotels, which would provide 360 degree coverage for their travel needs. The enhanced online booking engine features top car rental agencies and flight operators globally.

Travoline has been striving to provide the best online experience for it consumers since its inception. With its release of the updated website on the hotels, it has seen a successful user experience and thereby substantiate increase in the hotel bookings. Adding car rental and flights to its existing portfolio of travel services, Travoline now provides an array of features for travelers to personalize their journey at a single place. In case of specially-abled traveler’s, customers can drop a message via the online form and it would be addressed by the service provider available in Travoline.com.

Travoline caters to all range of car rental needs that include luxury cars, Mid-size Cars, SUV, budget Cars or economy cars as per their transportation requirement. Customer has the option to book the cars with minimal advance payment and rest of can be paid at time of renting the car at the counter or any airport location. The booking engine is designed in a way that customer can choose their nearest car rental counter be it a city location or airport counter. The company is also in the process of adding more travel service providers to give variety of options for the customers to choose from.

Aiming at becoming one of the reputed hotels, car rental portal in the digital segment, Travoline is positioning its brand majorly in the United States, United Kingdom and Middle East Markets to capitalize from the regions business boom. Meanwhile, Travoline is looking to partner with the services providers from the untapped emerging markets to extend its portfolio to provide a value addition to its customers in those market segments as well.

“As an online travel consolidator, the integration of Car Rental and Flights is one of the strategic moves aimed at customer centric approach and longtime retention of our customers for all their travel requirements.” Said Nishanthi, Managing Director of Travoline. “The enhanced website is compatible with all devices and soon we will be introducing a mobile app, that would even more facilitate our customers to get updates on special offers and book their itinerary more conveniently” she added.

The company is registered and based out in India. In spite of that Travoline has spread it horizons globally utilizing the digital platforms providing uncompromised sales and services support worldwide for its customers.