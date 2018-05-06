Knee Walkers Market Rugged Expansion Foreseen by 2026

The modern human society has changed and evolved with time. Modernization of lifestyle and over dependency on gadgets has made the modern human race crippled and it has also taken a heavy toll on the health and lifestyle of an average global citizen who is a part of this never ending rat race. A modern man or a woman is seduced by the glamour and glitter the modern life and they often becomes prey of a slew of lifestyle diseases, such as knee related ailments. There are several knee related problems which are hounding the lives of several global citizens. As these knee related diseases such as runners knee, arthritis, bursitis of the knee are on a constant rise the knee walkers market is also predicted to surge to compliment and balance the demand, supply ratio.

Knee Walkers Market: Drivers

Knee problems are not limited to men, but they are equally prominent in women. Apart from this the knee problems or knee related injuries are a common cause of retirement for sports person and athletes. A recent study showcased that the soccer injuries are on the rise which is again a creating a potential knee walkers market globally. The survey reveals that sports persons in U.S. suffer from knee sprain and strain frequently and it is rising at a rate of 34 percent. Apart from this the fractures amongst young players are on a rise by 23 percent and concussions by 7 percent. Which is opening an alley of opportunity of traders and manufacturers of knee walkers and building a fertile business ground for Knee Walkers traders and manufacturers. The knee related ailments like Osteoarthritis are frequently found amongst a massive population of youths and they are steadily rising. A massive chunk of adults are also a common prey of this disease. The entire Asian population of the world which is feeding on a different food and nutrition chart and who’s protein intake is lesser than the protein intake of the people who are living in the western countries often have knee problems like arthritis. So apart from Europe and North America the Asia Pacific region is also the land of opportunities for knee walkers manufacturer and traders and it has all the catalyst that can drive the emerging knee walkers markets in these regions of the world.

Knee Walkers Market: Restraints

The knee walkers market is dominated by some of the major manufacturing hubs based in U.S., U.K. and China. The Knee walkers market supplies a massive portion of their produced products to some of the south East Asian markets which are spread across India, Singapore and Malaysia, Bangladesh, Nepal and many other countries. The Chinese intrusion in Knee walkers market U.S., U.K., Oceania, Western Europe and North America is creating a massive hurdle for U.S. based makers and bull dozing the entire export import ratio. The advance medical treatments which have landed recently the medical arena are also creating an alternate passage for patients who are suffering from knee related problems and thus stalling the all-round growth and development of the Knee Walkers market globally.

Knee Walkers Market: Key Market Players

There are several market giants who are camping in the massive Knee walkers market based in U.S. and China. The knee walkers are extremely useful for senior citizens and patient with knee injuries or problems. They are made of steel and they are geared with hand brakes for safety, a proper knee rest, 8-inch wheels, colorful vinyl pouch and they weight around 24 lb. In U.S. Cardinal Health, Knee rover are some of the most prominent names. Apart from this in China, the Nanjing Jin Bai He Medical Apparatus Co., Ltd, Jiangsu Saikang Medical Equipment Co., Ltd are some of the front runners who are accumulating a massive revenue from the Knee Walkers market in China, North America, Europe and India. These Chinese manufacturers and exporters are exporting more than 5 percent of their curated products into different global markets.