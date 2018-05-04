Swayam 2018- The colossal event hosted by MVJ College of Engineering

Bangalore, 4th May 2018:MVJ College of Engineering hosted their inter- collegiate annual cultural fest ‘SWAYAM-18’ at their Whitefield campus.The theme for the year was “Around the World” with over 1000 students and 25 colleges participating.

SWAYAM ‘18, isan annual social and cultural festival. It is a platform for all students from engineering colleges across Karnataka and other states to contend, showcase and prove their excellence in extracurricular activities.

Expressing her thoughts at the event author and renowned journalist Mrs. Gita Aravamudan said, “It is always a great feel to be among the students and I absolutely loved the energy and enthusiasm at Swayam. Students are a great resource to our country and I feel very proud when students give feedback regarding my writings. To know that reading skills are still alive among the youths is only a great motivational source for authors like me to write more”.

“The audience were extremely fascinated to witness our students perform with all vigour and zeal and we are extremely proud of our students to put up a successful show like Swayam- 2018. Any show can be successful only by the hard-earned efforts of the students and Swayam’18 has proven it right”, said Dr. N Gunasekaran, Principal, MVJ College of Engineering.

Promising an unforgettable experience with a plethora of intriguing events, SWAYAM has always managed to be one of the major crowd pullers. Lagori band performance enthralled the students with other events like Just MIME, FIFA, Battle of Bands, Short Film competition, Solo and Group dance performances.

About MVJ College of Engineering

Established in 1982, MVJ College of Engineering, the flagship institution of Venkatesha Educational society, imparts education in technology and management. Situated on 15-acre campus in Whitefield, Bangalore. MVJCE is permanently affiliated to Visvesvaraya Technological University, Belagavi and approved by All India of council for Technical Education (AICTE).

