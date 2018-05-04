StaffCircle® launches new Smart Folders feature to enable IOT integration in the platform

Innovative software gives workers an enhanced company experience and managers the ability to merge the power of IOT devices with their workforce for increase productivity

Chester, United Kingdom, May 2018: StaffCircle, a disruptive SaaS start-up aimed at improving workplace communication and automation, has just launched a new Smart Folders feature designed to enable companies to leverage the power of IOT devices to improve workforce productivity.

This new capability is unique in the Workforce App space and enables specific IOT devices to be setup on the platform and push and retrieve information directly from the StaffCircle platform.

Founder and CEO Mark Seemann explains “Many companies think they don’t have IOT devices present in their organisation – we all do. The most common one is an inkjet printer that is connected to your network via ethernet or wi-fi. The heart of IOT is a sensor which bridges the gap between the analogue/physical and digital worlds and an inkjet printer with its built-in scanner fits into this category perfectly. You push paper in and get a digital copy (usually as a pdf) out.

What we have built into StaffCircle is the ability to add these IOT devices as virtual “users” on our platform and integrate them into folders and workflows. For example, people can feed documents in at one end and they automatically have those digital documents distributed securely across a workforce, delivered using the Staffcircle mobile web app. This removes along of manual work moving files onto USB sticks and then only emails. There are many more use cases for StaffCircle’s new IOT smart folder capability, and together with our customers we will discover many more.”

About StaffCircle:

StaffCircle is a global communications and workforce management platform. StaffCircle’s mission is to engage, empower and enhance people at work through technology. StaffCircle is initially aimed at medium and large-sized organisations with 50 to 50,000 employees. Founded in 2017 by Mark Seemann (CEO), StaffCircle operates from offices in Chester and the Midlands within the United Kingdom.

For more information, visit www.staffcircle.com