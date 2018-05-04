Ritual Hot Yoga to Host Yoga and Photography Retreat in Indonesia

Sweat, relax, and refresh the mind, body, and soul with Ritual Hot Yoga’s Rituals and Visuals III yoga and photography retreat in Bali, Indonesia.

[CHICAGO, 5/4/2018]—With the everyday stress of work and other daily activities, it is important to take some time off to unwind for the sake of one’s physical, mental, and spiritual well-being. Ritual Hot Yoga offers one way of unwinding with its revolutionary yoga rituals.

Apart from its daily classes held in its Chicago and San Francisco locations, it provides an annual yoga and photography retreat called “Rituals and Visuals.” This year, Ritual Hot Yoga is inviting its members to “Rituals and Visuals III,” to be held this coming October in Bali, Indonesia.

Stay. Capture. Practice.

Ritual Hot Yoga’s “Rituals and Visuals III” is scheduled to take place from the 15th to the 19th of October this year. The event will be hosted by Uluwatu Surf Villas, a beachside resort in Bali. Interested members may start booking their reservations at their earliest convenience.

Participants will trade in Ritual Hot Yoga’s signature warm, candle-lit room for yoga classes with an ocean view. Each day of the retreat provides a new intention focused on the Ayurveda and, along with advanced yoga workshops, refreshes the participants and connects them to their body, mind, and soul.

Retreat participants will also get the chance to learn from an expert photographer. These sessions cater to all levels of photography skill. Participants do not need to have advanced photography equipment; for those without, a phone camera will suffice. The classes will allow them to learn various techniques and take beautiful images around Bali.

Accommodations and Reservations

Ritual Hot Yoga offers limited spots for this retreat and encourages interested members to book immediately. Apart from the yoga workshops and photography lessons, participants can expect the following:

● 4-night, 5-day accommodations at the Uluwatu Surf Villas

● Transportation to and from Ngurah Rai International Airport

● Daily breakfast, lunch, and dinner

● 3 Advanced Yoga Workshops

● 3 Photography, Videography and Workshops

● Sunrise, Sunset and Star Photoshoots

About Ritual Hot Yoga

Ritual Hot Yoga offers revolutionary, fast-paced yoga classes which focus on synchronizing its members’ breath and movement to the beat of the music. Its teachers focus on different body zones and accommodate to students of every level.

Ritual Hot Yoga guarantees that members who attend its classes regularly in its Chicago and San Francisco branches will find themselves improving in body and mind.

Sign up for Ritual Hot Yoga today at https://ritualhotyoga.com/ and receive a New Student Exclusive package including 10 days of unlimited yoga and one complimentary private session.