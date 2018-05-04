High Quality Business Center

The Global Management Consultants AG in Zug, Switzerland, is best known for their highly professionell Business Center. The headquarter is based in Zug, but they have offices in several locations. Whether as a short term or a long term solution, GMC AG has offers that suit all different needs, says Rieta de Soet, CEO of GMC AG. All of the offices are completely equipped with a perfect office infrastructure. Also there are high qualified employees on site, who are happy to help with any requests and tasks, says Fabian de Soet.

This is a perfect solution for any change that a company may face, for example expanding your Business to a different region. It is simple, uncomplicated and cheap. There are no launching costs, no investments and a flexible term of lease. Rieta de Soet says, the availability of offices in a business center is a great benefit for companies coming from abroad, because they get a helping hand from the employees who speak the local language and know the culture and costums.

It is also a good solution for a young entrepreneur, who wants to start self-employment. He gets all the help and information he needs from an experienced and high qualified staff.

Even companies which have existed for a long time and in the same place benefit from the GMC Business Center, because they can help to build up business relations.

Furthermore GMC offers an individual telephone service, backoffice, marketing service, translating services, conference rooms and helps building up your marketing organization. No matter what your needs are, GMC offers a personal and professional service to absolutely amazing prices, says Dr. Fabian de Soet.