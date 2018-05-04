Future Electronics’ Marketing Leadership Team Will Attend EDS 2018 in Las Vegas

Pointe Claire, Quebec (webnewswire) May 5, 2018 – Future Electronics is very pleased to announce that they will be participating in Electronics Distribution Show (EDS) this year in Las Vegas.

Future Electronics will be represented by their marketing leadership team at EDS. The Show will take place from May 15 to 18, 2018 at the Mirage Hotel and Casino.

EDS is an important gathering of the movers, shakers and brightest minds that electronic component manufacturers, distributors and manufacturers’ representatives have to offer. In an energized, progressive atmosphere, top decision makers come together to plan, discuss new opportunities, and reset goals through high-level strategic meetings, event functions and informal gatherings.

“We’re looking forward to meeting with our manufacturer partners, manufacturers’ representatives, potential suppliers and electronic component distribution industry friends,” said Jodie Metsos, Corporate Vice-President of Future Electronics. “Collectively, the Future Electronics team will participate in over 100 meetings over the four days.”

Future Electronics will also host a private reception for 400 guests at an outdoor venue, a popular event where industry colleagues can meet, socialize and reconnect.

For more information, or to schedule a meeting with Future Electronics, please contact Jodie Metsos, Corporate Vice President at Future Electronics.

For more information about Future Electronics, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com

