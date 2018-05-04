Explore Innovations in Craniofacial Surgery at Craniofacial Surgery 2018

May 4th, 2018: Pulsus Group, host of 2nd International Conference on Craniofacial Surgery, the Conference that discusses the Advanced trends for the cure of Craniofacial disorders and its related genetical diseases.

Craniofacial Surgery 2018 slated during September 24-25,2018 at London, UK will schedule and coordinate all meetings with our Editorial Board Members and other experts in the Craniofacial, ENT, Ophthalmology, Laryngology, Rhinology, facial plastic surgery and cleft lip and palate surgery fields across the world. The Craniofacial conference scientific program paves a way to gather latest information through the research talks and presentations and put forward many thought provoking strategies in the craniofacial surgery conference.

The scientific program will focus on current advances in the research and leading strategies in craniofacial surgery and its development with a theme “Explore Innovations in Craniofacial surgery” and the conference highlights are Craniofacial Anatomy and Embryology, Craniofacial Surgery, Craniosynostosis Surgery, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Craniotomy, Skull Base Surgery, Autogenous Bone Grafting For Orbital Floor Fracture, Cleft Lip and Palate Surgery, Plastic Surgery, Canthopexy Surgery, Otolaryngology, Osseous Genioplasty, Skin Care and Aesthetic Services, Chemotherapy Complication, Cosmetic Surgery and Craniofacial Congenital Syndromes.

The conference will feature keynote presentations by top professionals as well as renowned experts in the field from all around the globe.

In addition, attendees will enjoy special events and lecturers featuring specialists and top scholars. It is a perfect platform for surgery educators, practitioners and researchers to exchange & share their experiences, research findings about all aspects of craniofacial field.

The advent of house by the name of Society of Craniofacial Surgery is a clear omen of the foresightedness of the mastermind’s beings honoring the desk of Craniofacial Disorders and their surgical products since times immemorial.

