UEFA Europa League prediction: Atletico Madrid VS Arsenal

Match Time：5/4/2018 03:05 Friday (GMT+8)

UEFA Europa League — Atletico Madrid VS Arsenal

———————————-

Atletico Madrid: Solid defense at home ( Recent Form: W L D D W )

By finishing third in the group stage of the Champions League Atletico Madrid moved into the second round of the Europa League. There, the team of coach Diego Simeone prevailed sovereign against FC Copenhagen, then they decided the duel with Lokomotiv Moscow clearly. After beating Sporting Lisbon in the quarter-finals, Atletico Madrid are now competing in the last four teams. The Arsenal FC caught them in the semi-finals. The “Colchoneros” came in the first leg a week ago after ten minutes by a dismissal of full-back Sime Vrsaljko in outnumbered. Nevertheless, Atletico fought for an interim 0-1 deficit nor the so important draw. Atletico Madrid was extremely strong in the current competition. All three home games in the Europa League, they won to zero. At home in La Liga, Atletico Madrid are in second place ahead of rivals Real Madrid. The qualification for the Champions League in the coming season is already secured, so the Spaniards can concentrate fully on their task in the Europa League. In the league, Atletico is unbeaten in Wanda Metropolitano. There they won twelve of their 17 home games and conceded only four goals. Diego Simeone will miss Filipe Luis and Juanfran on Thursday night due to injury. Sime Vrsaljko is missing due to his suspension from the first leg.

Arsenal: Two straight away losses with same score of 1-2 ( Recent Form: D L W D L )

Despite an 80-minute defeat and numerous scoring opportunities, Arsenal FC did not make it 1-1 in the first leg against Atletico Madrid last Thursday. After Alexandre Lacazette in the second half scored the crucial 1-0 and the team of coach Arsene Wenger subsequently pushed for the second goal, the “Gunners” had to accept the equalizer eight minutes before the end of the game. Previously in the competition, the English secured the pole position in the group stage. In the knockout phase, they then prevailed against the Östersunds FK, AC Milan and CSKA Moscow. Away they had to accept defeat in the entire competition (0: 1 against 1.FC Köln). Arsenal FC are currently in a weaker phase with just one win in their last five games. Qualifying for the Champions League in the coming season is no longer possible due to a good performance in the Premier League. There, the Arsenal FC is only on the sixth place in the table. The gap to the Champions League ranks is 14 points. Away, the “Gunners” won there only three away games. The last six games in front of a foreign audience were all lost in the league. The only way to qualify for the premier class, so is the winning the Europa League. After the unsatisfactory result in the semi-final first leg, this will be a complicated task. In terms of personnel, Arsenal FC, with the exception of Mohamed Elneny and Santi Cazorla, have at their disposal all the players.

THE BETTING VERDICT:

After all, the “Gunners” had to accept a defeat away in the competition. Nevertheless, they are much stronger in front of their home crowd. In the Premier League Arsenal won only three away games and lost the last six games against a foreign backdrop all. Atletico Madrid defeat Arsenal FC on Thursday to qualify for the Europa League final. Bets are recommended with a medium bet. It may even be worthwhile for risk-averse sporting weather to even tip on the handicap at much higher odds. Although Atletico is not a club that often wins high, but with a tight lead the Spanish capital club would forcibly open the rooms, which provides counter-chances. Nevertheless, we remain betting on the easy favorite tip.

Atletico Madrid VS Arsenal

Pick: Atletico Madrid -0.75