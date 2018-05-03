Server Storage Area Network Market Size, Segments, Growth and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

A high speed customized network that provides an essential level of network access to storage is server SAN. This is largely covered by networking equipment like routers, switches, and storage devices. The market for server storage area network is expected to experience a high growth rate due to growing need for storage in data centers, and cloud servers.

One of the major factors contributing to the growth of this market is the advantage of Server Storage Area Network Market is the high availability, efficient performance and cost savings on additional storage requirement

Major Key Players:

Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P. (U.S.)

Dell EMC (U.S.)

DataCore Software (U.S.)

Nutanix (U.S.)

Citrix Systems, Inc (U.S.)

Hitachi, Ltd (Japan)

Scale Computing (U.S.)

StorMagic Ltd. (U.K)

Other vendors include The Siemon Company (U.S.), A10 Networks, Inc. (U.S.), Barefoot Networks (U.S.), Big Switch Networks, Inc (U.S.), Cambium Networks, Ltd (U.S.), CloudGenix Inc (U.S.), Red Hat, Inc (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc (U.S.), Veeam Software (Switzerland), Teridion (U.S.), SwiftStack Inc (U.S.), Pluribus Networks (U.S.), ExtraHop Networks (U.S.), Docker, Inc. (U.S.), Cumulus Networks (U.S.), among others.

Regional Analysis:

On the basis of geography, the market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. Among all the regions, the market is dominated by North America due to the higher adoption rate of technology and a rich concentration of vendors providing services and solutions for server storage area network for different applications. The United States is responsible for a major portion of the market growth, is due to early adoption of newer technology. The region holds more than 70% of the prominent service providers in this market. These vendors comprise a large market for service and solutions providers. One of the major factors contributing to the growth of server storage area network is higher adoption of data centers for improved data storage management.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to show the highest growth considering developments in storage area network market and adoption of emerging networking technologies. Many companies in Asia Pacific are expanding their product portfolio by shifting their business onto the cloud. This transition has created additional requirements of server storage area networks.

Segmentation:

On the basis of the component, the market is segmented into hardware and software. The software is further segmented into application software, and platform software.

On the basis of services, the market is segmented into professional service and managed service. The professional service is further is segmented into integration and deployment service, consulting service, and support & maintenance service.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into hyperscale server storage area network and enterprise server storage area network

On the basis of organization, the market is segmented into the small and medium enterprise and large enterprise

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world.

Intended Audience:

Server SAN service providers

Server SAN solution vendors

Software developers

Hardware vendors

Data center service providers

System developers and integrators

Government agencies

Application end-user

Research Firms

