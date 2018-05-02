Under Vehicle Surveillance Market Recent Study including Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Top Vendors and Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario:

Regionally, North America accounted for the largest market share from countries such U.S. and Canada among others. The reason is attributed to growing demand for high-end technology solutions, increasing R&D happening in this region, changing in buying pattern, positive trends in the economy growth and growing awareness towards vehicle safety. However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow over the forecast period, 2017-2023. The reason is attributed to presence of large number of manufacturers and the increasing concerns regarding safety and security.

The global under vehicle surveillance market can be bifurcated as type, end-users and region. On the basis of type, the market can be segmented as fixed and portable. Out of these, portable segment accounted for the largest market share majorly due to growing demand for inspection of the undersides of road vehicles. However, fixed segment is expected to grow at a steady rate over the forecast period, 2017-2023.

The factors contributing to the growth of the under vehicle surveillance market are growing due to favorable government regulations in several countries, increasing demand for premium cars equipped with vehicle surveillance systems and wide range of benefits of under vehicle surveillance systems. Furthermore, factors such as high penetration of vehicle surveillance in developing countries and various solutions offered by vehicle surveillance as a software are expected to boost the growth of the under vehicle surveillance market over the forecast period, 2017-2023.However, complexity, high cost of systems regulations and technological advancements in autonomous car are the factors hampering the growth of the overall market.

The global under vehicle surveillance market is highly competitive. Various established international brands, domestic brands and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. The key players are nonstop increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio. The under vehicle surveillance market is highly competitive due to the presence of several large vendors.

The global Under Vehicle Surveillance Market is expected to reach approximately USD 10 billion by the end of 2023 with 13% CAGR during forecast period 2017-2023.

Major Key Players:

Delphi Automotive PLC (U.K.)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Continental AG (Germany)

DENSO Corporation (Japan)

Honeywell Security Group (U.S.)

COMM-PORT Technologies (U.S.)

Law Enforcement Associates (U.S.)

SecuScan (Germany)

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd. (China).

Segments

For the purpose of this study, Market Research Future has segmented the market of under vehicle surveillance into type, end-users and region.

Type

Fixed

Portable

End-users

Government

Commercial

Energy plant entrances

Military & Defense

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Intended Audience

Device manufacturers

Network Operators

Distributors

Suppliers

Research firms

Software Developers

Commercial Banks

Vendors

Government Agencies

End-user sectors

Technology Investors

