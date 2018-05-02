Moulded Fibre Pulp Packaging Market will Register a CAGR of 4.4% through 2027

Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers key insights and a revised forecast of the global moulded fibre pulp packaging market in its published report titled “Moulded Fibre Pulp Packaging Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012 – 2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017 – 2027.” In terms of revenue, the global moulded fibre pulp packaging marketis estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, about which FMI offers thorough insights and forecasts in this report. The global moulded fibre was estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 7,620 Mn in 2017 and is slated to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 11,700 Mn in 2027.

Global Moulded Fibre Pulp Packaging Market: Segmentation and Forecast

The global market for moulded fibre pulp packaging is segmented on the basis of product type, moulded pulp type, source type and by end use. As per product type, the global market for moulded fibre pulp packaging market is segmented into tray, clamshell container, boxes, end caps, cups, drink carriers, plates and bowls. On the basis of moulded pulp type, the global moulded fibre pulp packaging market is segmented into thick wall, transfer moulded, thermoformed fibre and processed pulp. In terms of pulp source type, the global moulded fibre pulp packaging market is segmented into wood pulp and non-wood pulp. Based on the end use, the global moulded fibre pulp packaging market is segmented into consumer durables & electronics goods (CDEG) packaging, food service disposables, food & beverage (F&B) packaging, cosmetic & beauty (CBP) products packaging, healthcare product packaging, automotive parts packaging, transportation & logistics packaging and others types of packaging such as candles, flower packaging, etc.

Request For Sample @https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/REP-GB-2900

This report assesses trends driving the growth of each market segment on the global level and offers potential takeaways that could prove substantially useful for value chain business partners looking to enter the moulded fibre pulp packaging market. The trays segment in the product type category of the global moulded fibre pulp packaging market was estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 3,000 Mn in 2017 and is slated to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 4,600 Mn in 2027, displaying a CAGR of 4.3% during the period of assessment. The thick wall segment in the moulded pulp type category was estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 1,200 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to touch a valuation of nearly US$ 1,750 Mn in 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.7% during the period of forecast.

Global Moulded Fibre Pulp Packaging Market: Regional Forecast

The North America moulded fibre pulp packaging market includes country-level analysis for the U.S. and Canada. The U.S. moulded fibre pulp packaging market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 2.9% over the forecast period. The Latin America moulded fibre pulp packaging market include country-level analysis for Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America. The Brazil moulded fibre pulp packaging market is expected to display a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period. The Western Europe moulded fibre pulp packaging market account for a significant market share in the Europe moulded fibre pulp packaging market.

The Middle East and Africa (MEA) moulded fibre pulp packaging market includes country-level analysis for Northern Africa, GCC countries, South Africa, Turkey and Rest of MEA’s moulded fibre pulp packaging market. The GCC countries are expected to dominate the Middle East and Africa (MEA) moulded fibre pulp packaging market over the forecast period. The APEJ moulded fibre pulp packaging market includes country-level analysis for China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand and Rest of APEJ. The APEJ moulded fibre pulp packaging market represent most lucrative geographic region wherein China & India represent substantial total incremental opportunity over the forecast period.

Request For TOC @https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-2900

Global Moulded Fibre Pulp Packaging Market: Competitive Landscape

In this report, Future Market Insights has discussed individual strategies followed by companies in terms of enhancing their product portfolio, creating new marketing techniques, mergers and acquisitions. The ‘Competitive Landscape’ is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view and company share collectively.

Key players operating in the global market for moulded fibre pulp packaging include Huhtamaki Oyj., Brodrene Hartmann A/S, UFP Technologies, Inc., ESCO Technologies Inc., Pactiv LLC (Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd.), Henry Moulded Products, Inc., OrCon Industries Corporation., ProtoPak Engineering Corporation, EnviroPAK Corporation, Celluloses De La Loire, Pacific Pulp Molding, LLC., Keiding, Inc., FibreCel Packaging, LLC, Guangxi Qiaowang Pulp Packing Products Co, Ltd., Spectrum Lithograph, Inc., Dynamic Fibre Moulding (PTY) Ltd., Primapack SAE., Jiangyin Greenpacking Trade Co., Ltd., Dongguan City Luheng Papers Company Ltd., Guangzhou NANYA Pulp Molding Equipment Co., Ltd.