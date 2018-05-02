Endoscope Reprocessing Market Forecasts(2017–2022)

Endoscope Reprocessing Market was worth USD 1.42 billion in 2017 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 8.6%, to reach USD 2.15 billion by 2022.

Factors such as rising number of hospitals and growing hospital investments in endoscopy instruments, high risk of infections associated with improper sterilization of endoscopes, increasing investments, grants by government bodies across the globe and rising prevalence of diseases that require endoscopy procedures are driving the growth of the market for endoscope reprocessing during the forecast period.

The market for Endoscope Reprocessing is broadly categorized into product and end user. By product the market is divided into high level disinfectants and test strips, detergents and wipes, automated endoscope reprocessors, endoscope drying, storage and transport systems, endoscope tracking systems and other products. High level disinfectants and test strips account for a major share of the market. Automated endoscope reprocessors is expected to grow at a fast pace. By end user the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centres and others. The hospitals segment is expected to dominate the market revenue. On the basis of geography, the market is analysed under various regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. The Endoscope Reprocessing market was dominated by North America followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a high CAGR.

Some of the major companies dominating the market, by their products and services include Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP) (US), Cantel Medical (US), Laboratories Anios (France), Olympus (Japan), Wassenburg Medical (The Netherlands), Custom Ultrasonics (US), STERIS (US), Steelco (Italy), Getinge (Sweden), ENDO-TECHNIK (Germany), BES Decon (UK), ARC Healthcare Solutions (Canada), and Metrex Research (US) among others.

