Carpet and Rugs Market 2018 Global Industry Size, Revenue, Statistics and Forecast to 2023

The global market for global Carpet and rugs market is expected to grow over the CAGR of 4% approximately during the period 2017 to 2023.

Overall Market Highlights

Carpet and rugs market is expected to grow during the forecast period, owing to the rising preference for modular carpet solutions among end-users. The increase in renovation activities for residential and commercial purposes and the use of carpets and rugs for floor decoration, are also driving the growth of the market. The market is also gaining traction owing to the increase in adoption of carpets and rugs in the countries with cold climatic conditions as they provide thermal insulation benefits.

Carpet and Rugs Industry Top Key Players Analysis:

Mohawk Industries, Inc

Lowe’s Companies

Shaw Industries Group

Dixie Group, Inc

Tai Ping Carpets International Limited

Home Depot

Victoria PLC

Market Research Analysis:

Based on type, the tufted segment is expected to dominate the market owing to its increased adoption by the residential construction and commercial projects. The technological advancements have allowed the usage of recycled fiber in manufacturing of carpets and rugs, which is further driving the market for tufted carpets and rugs. Tufting is appropriate for all types of fibers & yarns and can be made in a variety of finishes, which increases the use of such types of carpets and rugs.

On the basis of end-use, the residential segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to the increase in adoption of carpets for the purpose of floor coverings among residential end-users. Carpets are available in a range of colors and textures, which make them suitable for use by residential end-users in all types of decors. The increasing investment in new housing constructions and the rapid increase in home renovation projects, are driving the growth of the residential sector in the carpets and rugs market.

Regional Analysis of Capet and Rugs Market-

Asia pacific will be the largest market

North America is expected to dominate global carpet and rugs market followed by Asia-Pacific. The growth in North America region can be attributed to the increase in the focus of the manufacturers for developing low cost rugs and carpets. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR due to the existence of developing nations such as India where the number of unorganized manufacturers of carpets and rugs is high. The increase in purchasing power and increase in construction and renovation activities are also driving the growth of the market.

Scope of the report

This study provides an overview of the global carpet and rugs market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global Carpet and rugs market by its material, type, end-use and region.

By Material

Nylon

Polyester

Polypropylene

By Type

Woven

Tufted

Knotted

Needle-punched

By End-Use

Residential

Non-residential

Automotive & Transportation

