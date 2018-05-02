Automotive Electric Drivetrain System Market Analysis 2018 explores opportunities in the global Automotive Electric Drivetrain System market with comprehensive information on the market drivers, restraints, growth factors, key company SWOT analysis, with regional forecast to 2023. Automotive Electric Drivetrain System Market growing at moderate CAGR from 2018 to 2023.

Automotive Electric Drivetrain System Companies Reviewed Are:

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. (Japan), American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc. (U.S.), GKN plc. (U.S.), Magna International Inc. (Canada), BorgWarner Inc. (U.S.), Dana Holding Corporation (U.S.), JTEKT Corporation (Japan), TM4 (Canada), Magtec (U.K.), Delphi Automotive LLP (U.K), Visedo (Finland), Parker Hannifin Corp (U.S.), Punch Powertrain Nv (Belgium), AVTEC LTD (India), AxleTech International SAS (U.S.).

Get Sample Copy of Automotive Electric Drivetrain System Market Research Report 2018 at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4779

Automotive Electric Drivetrain System Global Market Overview:

Automotive Electric Drivetrain System Market Information Report by Type (All-Wheel Drive, Rear Wheel Drive, Front Wheel Drive), Electric Vehicle Drivetrain Type (BEV, PHEV, HEV), Vehicle Type (Passenger car and Commercial Vehicle) and Region.

The automotive electric drivetrain system market is expected to reach USD 256 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.98% during the forecast period. The market is segmented based on types, electric drivetrain types, vehicle type, and region. On the basis of type, the market as segmented as all-wheel drive, rear wheel drive, and front wheel drive. The all-wheel drive is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period because it provides power to all the vehicles. Front-wheel-drive is expected to be the second largest market because it provides fuel efficiency and reduces emission of carbon dioxide. In case of rear wheel drive, all the power is transmitted to the rear wheel, and there is no power in the front wheels which makes it less efficient. On the basis of electric drivetrain type, the market is segmented based on BEV, PHEV, and, HEV. Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) is expected to dominate the automotive electric drivetrain market because the battery electric vehicle has low vehicle cost and reduce emission. The increase in the sale of electric vehicle, will result in the growth of battery electric vehicle, which will drive the growth of electric drivetrains in battery electric vehicles.

The factors that are responsible for the growth of automotive electric drivetrain market are stringent regulations for emission, rise in the sales of electric driven vehicle, and increased fuel efficiency of vehicles. All over the world, governments are greatly supporting the transition to electric vehicles. The International Energy Agency has taken a great initiative in support of the electric vehicle so as to restrict the emission from vehicles that can harm the environment. The increase in the sale for electric vehicle will lead to rise in the sale of drive train, which will indirectly result in the growth of the drivetrain market. The electric drivetrain provides better efficiency, due to which there will be increase in the use of electric drivetrain in all types of vehicle. All the above factors will result in the growth of the electric drivetrain system market.

Scope of the report:

This study provides an overview of the global Automotive Electric Drivetrain System market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global Automotive Electric Drivetrain System market by its platform, by application, by payload, and by region.

Regional Analysis of Global Automotive Electric Drivetrain System Market:

On the basis of region, the market is segmented based on North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. In Asia Pacific region, there is an increase in the production of new vehicles in countries such as India, China, and Japan. The major growth in Asia Pacific is due to the increase in the use of front wheel drive system because of its ability to provide better fuel efficiency and traction. The growth in passenger cars is also expected to drive the automotive electric drivetrain system market during the forecast period.

Intended Audience:

Manufacturers of Automotive Electric Drivetrain System

Raw material suppliers for Automotive Electric Drivetrain System

Government and research organization

Investment bankers and M&A Consultants

Company Information:

Profiling of 10 key market players

SWOT analysis, and strategy information of top five players in the market

Competitive landscape including emerging trends adopted by major companies.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Definition

2.2.2 Research Objective

2.2.3 Assumptions

2.2.4 Limitations

2.3 Research Process

2.3.1 Primary Research

2.3.2 Secondary Research

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Forecast Model

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

3.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes

3.1.4 Segment Rivalry

3.1.5 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Market Opportunities

4.5 Market Trends

Continued…

Enquire More On This Report: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/automotive-electric-drivetrain-system-market-4779

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Amanora Chambers,

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India+1 646 845 9312

sales@marketresearchfuture.com