Global Sweetened Condensed Milk Market is projected to grow at a CAGR over 4.4% during the period 2017-2023

Market Definition

Sweetened condensed milk is produced majorly from cow milk. The water is removed from cow’s milk through a heating process and then blended with a right amount of sugar to create a rich, thick and smooth texture. Sweetened condensed milk is used to provide sweetness and a rich creamy texture to some desserts. It is a source of calcium, potassium, magnesium, vitamin A and trace amounts of other vitamins and minerals. Moreover, sweetened condensed milk has a longer shelf life. They are available in flavored as well as unflavored form.

Market Scenario

Sweetened condensed milk provide rich and creamy texture along with sweetness for which it is gaining acceptance in various food dishes globally. It is also used to sweeten beverages, mainly coffee. Many countries in Asia and Europe prefer sweetened condensed milk in beverages including coffee and tea which is driving the growth of the market.

Growing confectionery industry and increasing demand for dairy products is supporting the growth of sweetened condensed milk market. The long shelf life of the product is having a positive impact on the growth of the sweetened condensed milk market. The key players are constantly making efforts to come up with new flavors in the market which is adding fuel to the growth of the market. However, high calorie and fat content in sweetened condensed milk may hamper the growth of the market. Though, companies are introducing low calorie or fat-free sweetened condensed milk to overcome the restraint.

Receive a Sample Report@ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5147

Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the global sweetened condensed milk market are Eagle Family Foods Group (U.S.), Nestle (Switzerland), FrieslandCampina (The Netherlands), Santini Foods (U.S.), DANA Dairy (Switzerland), GCMMF (AMUL) (India), Arla Foods (Denmark)

Key Findings

New Zealand, the Netherlands, the U.S., Germany, and France are the major exporters of sweetened condensed milk market.

The major importers of sweetened condensed milk from the U.S. are Mexico, Philippines, Indonesia, Viet Nam, and Colombia

Intended Audience

Sweetened condensed milk manufacturers

Food processors

Dairy industry

Retailers, wholesaler, and distributor

Food and beverage specialists

Traders, importers, and exporters

Segments

On the basis of type, sweetened condensed milk is segmented into flavored sweetened condensed milk and unflavored sweetened condensed milk. Among them, the flavored sweetened condensed milk segment is growing at a fast rate. New innovations in flavors by the key players are driving the growth of this segment.

Based on the packaging material, sweetened condensed milk market is segmented into glass, plastic, metal, and others. Among all, the metal segment is dominating the market followed by the glass segment.

On the basis of the distribution channel, sweetened condensed milk market is segmented into supermarket and hypermarket, convenience stores, food and beverage specialist, and others. Among them, the super market and hypermarket are dominating the market. Availability of wide range of products followed by the convenience of finding all products under one roof is driving the growth of this segment. However, increasing consumption of sweetened condensed milk in food and beverage industry is expected to grow the food and beverage specialist segment over the forecast period.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/sweetened-condensed-milk-5147

Regional Analysis

The global sweetened condensed milk market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). North America is dominating the market followed by Europe. High consumption of desserts in North America is driving the growth of sweetened condensed milk in this segment. In Europe, Germany, France, and Switzerland are the major contributors to sweetened condensed milk market.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a substantial rate over the forecast period. China and India are the major contributors to the growth of sweetened condensed milk market in Asia Pacific. However, increasing consumption of sweetened condensed milk in beverages in developing countries is boosting the growth of this market in Asia Pacific. Brazil is anticipated to be the major contributor of sweetened condensed milk in rest of the world.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com