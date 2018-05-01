Global Dairy Desserts Market Research, Competitor Strategy, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2023

Market Definition:

Dairy desserts contain nutrition of milk and are a natural source of calcium, potassium, magnesium, vitamin A and other vitamins and minerals. Dairy desserts have gained popularity in numerous countries. Few popular types of dairy desserts include ice cream, yogurt, custard, puddings, sherbet, and others. The most popular among them is ice cream which is available in various flavors. Sherbet is another popular frozen dessert made with fruit juice with added milk or cream, egg white or gelatin. Moreover, dairy desserts are available in different packaging material such as glass, metal, plastic, paper and others which safeguards the shelf life of the product.

Market Scenario:

Dairy desserts cater to impulse for indulgence such that even nutrition and weight conscious consumers find themselves craving for rich and fattening desserts. The growing dairy industry is influencing the growth of dairy desserts market globally. The rise in demand for ice cream among all age group is boosting the growth of dairy desserts market.

There is high consumption of desserts in North America and Europe which is a major factor driving the growth of dairy desserts market. Moreover, continuous innovations and new product launches by the key players and introducing new flavors is adding fuel to the growth of dairy desserts market. Additionally, high focus on marketing and advertisements is supporting the growth of the market by increasing consumer awareness. However, rising health concerns among the growing population may hamper the growth of the market. Nevertheless, all these factors are projected to contribute to the estimated CAGR of 4.2% of dairy desserts market during the forecast period, 2017-2023.

Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the global dairy desserts market are Parmalat S.p.A (Italy), Nestle (Switzerland), FrieslandCampina (The Netherlands), General Mills (U.S.), DANA Dairy (Switzerland), GCMMF (AMUL) (India), Danone (France).

Key Findings:

Strawberry and cookies n’ cream is the most popular flavors in ice cream for the U.S. market.

Private-label dairy desserts are comparatively cheaper which is increasing the demand for the same rapidly

Intended Audience:

Dairy desserts manufacturers

Food processors

Dairy industry

Retailers, wholesaler, and distributor

On-traders

Traders, importers, and exporters

Segments:

On the basis of type, dairy desserts are segmented into ice cream, yogurt, custard, sherbet, puddings, and others. Among all, the ice cream segment dominates the market and holds a major market share globally. New flavors and innovations by manufacturers are adding fuel to the growth of the market. However, the yogurt segment is anticipated to gain a moderate growth over the forecast period.

Based on the packaging material, dairy desserts market is segmented into glass, plastic, metal, paper, and others. Among all, the paper and plastic segments are expected to be the fastest growing segments.

On the basis of sales channel, dairy desserts market is segmented into on-trade and off-trade. Among them, the off-trade segment is dominating the market. Availability of wide range of products followed by the convenience of finding all products under one roof is driving the growth of this segment.

Regional Analysis

The global dairy desserts market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). Asia Pacific is dominating the market. New Zealand and Australia are the major contributors of dairy desserts in Asia Pacific. Europe is the second largest market for dairy desserts. Increasing consumption of ice creams in Italy, the U.K, and Norway is driving the growth of dairy desserts in this region.

North America is anticipated to be growing at a moderate rate for dairy desserts market. The U.S. is the major contributor followed by Canada for dairy desserts market in North America. Innovations and technological advancement is boosting the growth of dairy desserts in rest of the world. Among them, Brazil is projected to be the major contributor to the dairy desserts market.

