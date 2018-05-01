Digital Marketers India Announced To Offer Expert Digital Marketing Service for Hotels

Digital Marketers India is a full service digital marketing agency based in India. Recently, the spokesperson of the company announced to offer expert digital marketing services for hotels. The company has experienced digital marketing experts that have been working on online marketing projects of the hotels for years. These online marketing experts will work for the clients of this full service digital marketing agency.

According to the shared details the company will provide expert digital marketing services for both, website and mobile application of the hotels. This marketing service will help clients to grab more opportunities in the competitive hospitality industry. The clients can either subscribe for monthly digital marketing services or hire a digital marketing expert.

Digital Marketers India, a full service digital marketing company, will provide complete online marketing services for hotel business, which are briefed below:

SEO (Search Engine Optimization)

It will include website optimization, technical SEO, hotel listing and many other related on page and off page activities. The company is renowned for its best SEO services which will benefit its clients belonging to the hospitality industry.

Social Media Marketing

The service will start with creating and optimizing social pages for the hotel on popular social networking platforms, which is called, Social Media Marketing. The next step will be regularly posting and performing activities to benefit clients with social engagement and brand building.

Paid Advertising

This online marketing activity will include boosted social media campaigns as well as PPC marketing in Google and other networks. The paid advertising will boost the efforts to widen the reach of the company.

ASO and App Marketing

App store optimization will optimize the mobile application listing of the hotel to increase chances of appearing website on the top list. The ASO activity will be followed by the mobile app marketing activities to reach a wider range of audiences.

Reputation Management

This service includes activities to maintain a positive reputation of the hotel. It includes campaigns to encourage people to write positive reviews and pacifying customers to assure the negative reviews can be converted into the positive reviews.

“We have a team of digital marketing experts who has 5 to 10 years of experience in the hospitality industry. We have expertise in increasing website traffic, positive brand management as well as lead generation for hotels. We have proven track record of bringing more than 900% increase in organic traffic for a client belonging to the hotel industry. We are keen to cater more clients with our expert services.”, shared spokesperson of the company.

She further added, “Hotel industry is very competitive. Thus, we recommend using full service digital marketing to run 360 degree online marketing campaign to bypass competition. However, if there are some constraints such as budget, we can design custom expert digital marketing strategy or provide any individual online marketing service such as the best SEO service.”

About Digital Marketers India

It is a full service digital marketing agency based out of India. The company has been catering its local and global clients with its expert digital marketing services. To explore more details about the offered expert digital marketing services, please visit http://digitalmarketersindia.com/digital-marketing-services/