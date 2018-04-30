UBM India’s third edition of RenewX concludes on a successful note Over 150 exhibitors congregate at South’s India’s premium energy expo catering, by the organisers of Renewable Energy India Expo (REI India)

Hyderabad, April 25, 2018: UBM India, organisers of the Renewable Energy India (REI) Expo concluded the third edition of RenewX, a two day exhibition (April 13 – 14) in Hyderabad . The expo witnessed a congregation of South India’s green economy community to discuss industry trends, challenges and market insights.

The inaugural ceremony took place in the presence of Shri G. Raghuma Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director, Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Ltd.; Shri Ismail Ali Khan, Chairman, Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission; Mr. Uday Kiran, Director, Infrastructure, Government & Healthcare, KPMG in India; Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, UBM India and Mr. Rajneesh Khattar, Group Director, UBM India amidst an industry gathering.

This year, the show grew in size and depth bringing together over 150 exhibitors that included manufacturers, EPCs, distributors and service providers. In its third edition, RenewX attracted an array of industry leaders and key exhibitors including Renewable Energy Corporation (India) Pvt Ltd., Tata Power Solar, Vikram Solar Limited, Anchor Electricals Pvt. Ltd. (A Panasonic Group Company), Havells India Ltd., Premier Solar, Phocos India, ORB Energy, Canadian Solar Energy Private Limited, Jinko Solar, Jiangsu Goodwe Power Supply Technology Co.,Ltd, Ginlong (Solis) Technologies Co Ltd., Oriano Clean Energy Private Limited, SolarEdge , Power One Micro Systems Pvt Ltd., Enectric Projects and Solutions India Pvt Ltd., to name a few.

In its 3rd edition, the expo had dedicated pavilions for Start-ups as well as the Telangana State and China. The Chinese pavilion included firms such as Zhejiang Jinko Solar Co., Ltd; Goodwe Power Supply Technology Co., Ltd; Ginlong (Solis) Technologies Co Ltd.;Anhui Daheng Energy Technology Co., Ltd.; Tbea Xi’an Electric Technology Co. Ltd; and Zhuhai Gmee Solar Equipment Co., among others. Companies from Telangana included organisations such as Sri Savitr Solar Pvt Ltd., Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation Ltd., (TSREDCO); Premier Solar Powertech Pvt Ltd.; Premier Solar Systems Pvt Ltd.; Archimedes Green Energys Pvt. Ltd and Cygni Energy Private Limited. The Start-up pavilion included companies such as RPK Green Trading; Ganco Energy India Pvt Ltd.; and Grace solar Systems, amongst others. All of them provided immense value addition and knowledge sharing for visitors.

RenewX was supported by central nodal agencies such as Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd., Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation Ltd., (TSREDCO), Electronic Industries Association of Andhra Pradesh, Skill Council for Green Jobs, Indo-German Energy Support Forum, Indo-German Energy Support Forum, TELMA, The Federation of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTAPCCI) and Indian Biogas Association (IBA).

Held on the sidelines of the expo was a power-packed two day conference, ‘Sourcing the Sun’ that focused on integrating Renewables into business, and finding the best solutions and practices to enable the same. The conference also included Case Study Presentations and Technical Presentations to bring forth the experience from the ground and discuss the most pertinent issues in technology.

One of the key highlights this year was the immensely successful Green Job Fair. Held in association with Skill Council for Green Jobs – SCGJ UBM India organised a ‘Green Job Fair’ to fill in the gaps in the renewable energy market. The fair was meant for graduating students, working professionals, and new entrepreneurs who want to explore opportunities in the clean energy sector and provided opportunities to candidates to work with the leading names in the Renewable energy sector across a plethora of job roles.

The expo also saw a full day training workshop on ‘Best Practices in Design and Implementation of Solar Power Plants with an Overview of Techniques in Energy Yield Estimation / Forecasting’. This workshop was conducted by Iacharya Silicon Limited in Partnership with Solar Radiation Resource Assessment & Advance Measurement Station (SRRA), a unit under NIWE which is an autonomous unit under Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

Speaking on the successful conclusion of RenewX 2018, Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director said, “Four years after it was launched, India’s Renewable energy ambition is firmly on track, exceeding the expectations of even the most optimistic advocates of renewables. The government’s ambitious goal of achieving 175 GW of renewable power in the country by 2022 has thus caught global interest and will offer massive investment opportunities across the value chain.With the state of Telangana, since its establishment, aggressively supporting solar energy and other states in South India aggressively promoting renewable energy, the region holds promise for the sector with its lucrative and favourable government and industrial policies. RenewX since its inception has been the most comprehensive platform in South India covering innovations, policies and processes in the renewable energy sector. The show just in its third edition has acquired a unique dynamism in terms of robust technology categories, superlative knowledge forums, showcases from coveted brands, and innovative engagements.”

India is taking a number of green initiatives and switching to renewable energy for its upcoming major projects. Trade ports, railway stations, and zoos are smartly and creatively being developed to minimise carbon emissions, making the country a fast growing green energy consumer. The country is also receiving aid from its international associates such as France and World Bank to achieve its ambitions. The country’s solar installed capacity reached 20 GW in February 2018, 8 times from 2,650 MW on 26 May 2014. The 20 GW capacity was initially targeted for 2022 but the government achieved the target four years ahead of schedule. On a pan Indian scale, while Telangana has the highest installed solar energy capacity, Andhra Pradesh, and Rajasthan follow closely along with Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Gujarat.

