Smart Grid Market – Challenges, Key Vendors, Drivers, Trends and Segments by Forecast to 2027

Market Highlights:

Smart Grid is a modernized electrical grid system which purely operates on analog and digital information and communications technology. The main function of Smart Grid is to monitor, gather the data, and analyze the data, control and communication in digitalized form.

Besides the one way communication in traditional grid system, smart grid system provides two way communications. Infrastructure development is one of the major factors which is driving the market of smart grid.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1110

Major Key players

Cisco Systems (U.S.)

IBM (U.S.)

Silver Springs Networks (U.S.)

Itron (U.S.)

S&C Electric Company (U.S.)

Opower (U.S.)

Schneider Electric (France)

Siemens AG (Germany)

devolo AG (Germany)

ABB (Switzerland)

Industry News

In June 2016, ABB announced that they have successfully started 648 MW solar project in India.

In February 2016, S&C Electric Company and Tantalus Corp announced that they will work together to support layered communication for grid optimization.

In the February 2016, devolo AG announced the collaboration with Eichhoff Kondensatoren GmbH for developing new data communication product.

The main factor which is driving the market is technological advancement and need of more stable electricity network in the country. Europe is closely following the North America. High government participation in the area of electricity and power generation in the European countries are some major factor driving the market in the Europe.

The report for Smart Grid Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance.

Study Objective of Smart Grid Market

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Smart Grid Market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the hydroponics market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by software & hardware, by sensor, by storage technology by communication network and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Smart Grid Market

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/smart-grid-market-1110

Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Software & Hardware:

Distribution Management System,

Power System Planning & Data Management,

Segmentation by Sensor:

Current and Voltage Sensors,

Optical sensor HAN sensors.

Segmentation by Storage Technology:

Air Energy Storage & Batteries (Sodium-Sulfur (Nas),

Nickel-Cadmium (Nicd),

Lithium-Ion Technologies (Li-Ion),

Advanced Lead-Acid (Pb-Acid)

Segmentation by Communication Network:

HAN (Home Area Network),



About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com