Should I Go For A Liposuction or A Tummy Tuck?

With age and childbearing, most women’s bodies go through physical changes and the hardest place to keep weight off is the waist. While these are natural changes, many women feel it is better to have the excess weight off.

If you are considering plastic surgery to restore your body to its original shape or get rid of the excess fat and skin, it is important to know your needs and the difference between Liposuction and a Tummy Tuck.

Liposuction

According to the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS), liposuction ranks number one among the top plastic surgery procedures chosen by women in the United States. Liposuction is performed to –

• slim and reshape specific areas of the body

• remove excess fat deposits

• improve body contours and proportion

It can even enhance your confidence and self-image

Liposuction can be done on various parts of the body, such as –

• Thighs

• Hips and buttocks

• Abdomen and waist

• Upper arms

• Back

• Inner knee

• Chest area

• Cheeks, chin and neck

• Calves and ankles

Tummy Tuck

Tummy Tuck, or Abdominoplasty, is ideal for women who have had more than one child, or simply gained excess weight around the waist. The good part is that this surgery restores abdominal muscles, that can get separated during pregnancy.

During the Tummy Tuck procedure, the surgeon pulls the abdominal muscles back together. Tightening them creates a slimmer waistline giving you a flatter stomach.

The Tummy Tuck also removes excess fat and skin from the abdominal area. This occurs because of aging or a previous abdominal surgery such as a Cesarean section which can causing a sagging flap over the pelvic bone.

Things to Remember

• It is recommended that women who want to have more children should wait before having a tummy tuck. This is because the results of a tummy tuck last only if there is not much fluctuation in body weight after the surgery.

• It’s also essential to know that neither a Tummy Tuck nor Liposuction is a substitute for a weight loss program. It is vital to follow your surgeon’s recommendations after any surgery.

• Like any surgery, there are some risks with either procedure. Normal risks include blood clotting and infection. Discuss your expectations and any risks or complications with your surgeon before you say yes to either liposuction or tummy tuck procedures.

