Revain appoints Dmitry Fedotov as strategic partnerships advisor

Revain, a blockchain based review platform, which went public last year and were in a spotlight since appointed Dmitry Fedotov as its strategic partnership advisor in Asia-Pacific region.

Dmitry is based in Hong Kong has a truly multicultural background: educated in Germany and Stanford, US, he has over 15 years of experience in Asia-Pacific. Dmitry Fedotov is a frequent speaker on artificial intelligence, blockchain technology, autonomous transportation, and digital distribution and an advisor to multiple technology companies in the United States and Asia.

An expert in innovation, Dmitry established his first technology startup as a freshman at the University of Kaiserslautern (Germany). While still a student he managed to convince Vodafone and Motorola to grant him equipment and resources to develop a GSM-based triangulation solution for logistics optimization purposes.

In 2011 Dmitry established Multichannel Group: the first universal digital marketing platform with an integrated dashboard created to optimize management, provide suggestions, and improve spending on marketing campaigns across multiple channels. Multichannel’s solution enables marketing on is Google AdWords, Facebook, Bing, Yandex Russia or even Baidu China, through a single, automated, AI-empowered solution.

More recently Dmitry has been heavily involved in the decentralization movement. He’s been using his experience and connections to advise on strategy for some of the top projects, including smart mining platform Whalesburg and financial gaming platform Cryptohit.

“I am excited to be a part of Revain’s team and see numerous opportunities for the project. The community support and involvement are impressive, and the solution is pioneering in its field” said Fedotov.

About: Revain is a feedback platform, based on blockchain technology, which ensures tracking of changes and transparency of reviews. It’s also rewarding review authors for writing high-quality feedbacks.

Revain: http://revain.org/

Dmitry Fedotov: https://fedotov.co