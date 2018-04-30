Rea & Associates, an accounting and business consulting firm with offices in and around Mentor, recently released its 128th episode of its unsuitable on Rea Radio business podcast. The episode, which is entitled “Networking 101,” is intended to help professionals in all levels of their career develop their networking skills. Networking and professional development, according to a firm spokeswoman, does not come easy for many professionals, which is why this episode is so critical.

According to the announcement from Rea & Associates networking professional and personal development expert Natalie Siston was revealed as the episodes featured guest. Siston, according to a Rea spokeswoman, is a full-time networking, relationship-building, and professional development coach and founder of Small Town Leadership. During the interview, according to Rea, Siston discussed the factors that make her networking approach different and how professionals can find networking success with the right tools and motivation.

Throughout the podcast, Siston reportedly discusses Rea the secret to making networking less daunting, why it is important to make meaningful connections, and how professionals can start networking — even if the idea of networking is overwhelming to them. A spokeswoman with the firm explained that Siston’s extensive experience providing coaching on networking is what made her an ideal podcast guest.

Episode 128 of unsuitable on Rea Radio, the firm’s award-winning business podcast is located on the company’s website at http://www.reacpa.com/insight/episode-128-networking-101/ . Visitors to the webpage will gain access to both video and audio recordings of the episode. A full transcript of the episode is also available.

A spokeswoman with the firm explained that the firm has been providing financial advice to Ohioans and small- to medium-sized businesses since 1933. Today Rea employs more than 300 accountants and business accountants from 13 offices across the state. Reviews are available for the regional CPA firm at https://www.google.com/maps/place/Rea+%26+Associates+CPA/@40.1023683,-83.1479485,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0xeacdd16ca708fd03!8m2!3d40.1023683!4d-83.1457598?hl=en

