Press Release for Ultra Bright Lightz

Ultra Bright Lightz at FDIC International Fire Expo!

Are you in need of bright, quality lighting to outfit your government vehicles with? Or, maybe you just want some bright LED lights for your truck or POV for work? Whatever the case, Ultra Bright Lightz has your back!

If you’re in the Indianapolis area, come check us out at booth number 4311 at the FDIC International Fire Expo from April 23, 2018 to April 28, 2018!

Not only will we bring some items to sell at the show, but we’ll also have displays of many of our lights so that you can see them in person! What’s more open and trustworthy than that? Here at Ultra Bright Lightz, we care about our customers and we care about quality! Based of off our founders, our intention is to provide emergency responders, and the public, with the best and brightest LED lights on the market! And, not only are they the best and the brightest, but they are also extremely affordable. We all know how expensive LED lights can be and that is why we intend to provide you quality LED lighting at affordable prices that you’ll be happy to invest in!

If you haven’t yet checked out our website, we’ve got a huge assortment of products to browse through. From grill lights to deck lights, stick lights, visor lights, mini light bars, full size light bars, strobes, sirens, and more, we’ve got every LED light imaginable! Whether you want to buy in bulk or buy individually, our LED lights can fit all types of cars and fit in all corners!

If you need police lights for sale or truck lights to keep both yourself and other road users safe while you’re parked out on the side of the road, the LED lights available at Ultra Bright Lightz will keep you vehicle visible to others so that you can conduct your work safely and securely.

Ultra Bright Lightz is a proud American company and not only do we aim to provide high-quality LED lights for emergency and privately owned vehicles, but we also aim to raise the standards for the entire industry! You know the saying…if you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em! So, we invite all of you light enthusiasts out there – jump on the bandwagon and let’s get all these emergency vehicles well-lit and prepped for safety!

Now, remember, head on out to Indianapolis and join us at the FDIC International Fire Expo from April 23, 2018 to April 28, 2018. Our booth number is 4311 and not only will you be able to see a lot of our available LED lighting on display, but you’ll be able to speak with our staff who are eager to answer all of your questions and get you on the way to being brightly lit!

But, if you can’t make our Expo, we encourage you to visit https://www.ultrabrightlightz.com and explore your options of lighting your vehicle today!