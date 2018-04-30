According to a new report published by Future Market Insights titled “Paediatric Vaccine Market: Global Industry Analysis & Opportunity Assessment, 2016 – 2026”, in terms of revenue, the global paediatric vaccine market is expected to increase at 12.2% CAGR during the forecast period 2016-2026. The global paediatric vaccine market is expected to reach US$ 27.97 Bn in 2016.

Paediatric vaccine market is a billion dollar market accounting for a substantial proportion of healthcare expenditure in the recent times. The paediatric vaccine market is segmented according to indication, technology and vaccine type. According to the indication, the paediatric vaccine market is sub segmented into pneumococcal, DTP, rotavirus, influenza, meningococcal, hepatitis B, Hib, MMR and polio. According to technology the market is further segmented into live or attenuated, inactivated or killed, toxoid, conjugate, subunit and recombinant vaccines. By vaccine type, the global paediatric vaccine market is segmented into monovalent and multivalent vaccines.

Request For TOC @https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-1317

A slew of routine immunisation initiatives rolled out by the government and private agencies has broadened the market for the paediatric vaccines. A new wave of funds pumped into the market by different government and private players to cork the rise of the child deaths across the globe has also opened a new window of opportunity for the paediatric vaccine market. As per the report of WHO (World Health Organization), the global spending on immunisation soared from US$21.4 to US$26.9 per infant in 2014. The massive economic boom in some regions of the world is expediting the growth of the paediatric vaccine market.

Segmentation analysis

By indication, pneumococcal segment accounted for higher revenue share in global paediatric vaccines as compared to other product segments. The pneumococcal segment is expected to reach a value of US$ 31.58 Bn by 2026, reflecting a CAGR of 14.4% over the forecast period. The growth of pneumococcal segment is attributed to the increasing incidence of infectious diseases.

In terms of revenue, Hib vaccine segment is the second most growing segment and is expected to reach a value of US$ 13.49 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.4%. Hepatitis B and meningococcal segment are expected to show double-digit CAGR growth in the forecast period contributing to the growth of global paediatric vaccine market.

By technology, conjugate segment accounted for highest revenue share in global paediatric vaccine market as compared to live or attenuated segment. The conjugate segment is expected to reach a value of US$ 32.09 Bn by 2026, reflecting a CAGR of 14.8% over the forecast period. This is expected to be closely followed by the growth of pneumococcal and meningococcal vaccines in this segment

By end user, institutional health centres account for higher demand for paediatric vaccine as compared to other end user segments such as hospital pharmacies and retail pharmacies. The strong growth in institutional health centres can be attributed to increasing government interventions in immunisation programs in order to improve vaccine coverage. Institutional health centres are expected to register highest CAGR of 13.8% over the forecast period.

Regional analysis

By region, North America is dominating the global paediatric vaccine market due to improved healthcare infrastructure in this region. The North America paediatric vaccine market is expected to be valued at US$ 20.15 Bn by 2026 growing at a CAGR for 11.0%. In addition to North America, demand for paediatric vaccines has been significantly growing in Western Europe and APEJ. APEJ is expected to grow at a CAGR for 14.9% over the forecast period and is expected to dominate the market by 2026 by generating revenue of US$ 22.69 Bn and revenues in Western Europe are anticipated to grow by 11.2%. Middle East and Africa is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% and this growth is anticipated by growth government intervention for immunisation by carrying out national level immunisation campaigns and also disease specific immunisation campaigns.

Request For Sample @https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1317

Vendor insights

Key players in the global paediatric vaccine market include Indian Immunologicals, GlaaxoSmithKline Plc., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Merck & Co. Inc., Panacea Biotec, Zydus Cadila, Emergent BioSolutions Inc., Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., and Bharat Biotech. The growth of paediatric vaccine market is attributed to the development in the research by key players in the field, for instance, in February 2016, GSK submitted US regulatory submission for expanding the indication of FLuLaval Quadrivalent, influenza vaccine, for infants more than 6 months. These developments will boost the growth of the global paediatric vaccine market.