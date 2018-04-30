Origen EcoResort – Leading EcoResort in Colombia

Origen EcoResort is one of the best resorts in Colombia, to revitalize your soul and mind with nature. It is bordered by a river with pure and clear water. Since it is an ecoresort, they have Eco cabins for accommodations. The main lodge has a huge space and can host groups up to 6 to 24 people.

Why to choose Origen Ecoresort

The resorts are chosen for any vacation, mainly because of its activities, services and amenities. The Origen Ecoresort can be chosen and highly considered for these wonderful reasons:

Amazing Amenities

The resort amenities become the primary thing, when planning for a vacation or retreat. Any dislikes in the amenities would totally destruct the entire plan. Hence, one must be very careful while selecting an ecoresort. Origen Ecoresort has a swimming pool, riverside beach, showers, dining, meditation ground, and much more.

Retreats and Services

One can take on the traditional Chiva bus to visit the nearby places and enjoy the living. They provide services to learn the processing of coffee by visiting the coffee farm. They offer additional services like massage therapies, ceremonies, different tours, spa and various treatments.

Fresh and Organic food

The food can be Colombian, Mexican, American or ethnic styles. Out of which Mexican is their speciality. Most of the food eaten at Origen EcoResort is prepared from the ingredients of their own farm. They grow tons of fresh vegetables, fruits and much more at their farm. Only the organic ingredients are used for preparing the food for the participants. For the eggs, they have ducks and chicken. In case of additional needs, they can arrange through neighbours.

The participants are allowed to walk around the farm and finca freely and can pick the liked things to eat. Food for the retreats and events are produced by them, which can be vegetarian, vegan or with some non vegetarian. They can also provide gluten free food easily, if intimated earlier. They don’t prepare pork.

About Origen EcoResort

Origen EcoResort is a place of healing, love and peace. People come here to reconnect with the spirits and power of earth. The EcoResort resembles a sanctuary as there are tropical flowers, bamboo forests, exotic birds and animals. As it is located within an hour of the city, it will be very convenient for the participants. For more details, visit http://origenecoresort.com/

Address:

Vereda la Cuesta,

Barbosa, Antioquia, Colombia

Email: danielle@origenecoresort.com

Telephone:

57-300-451-8467

1-424-262-2473