Murder Mystery Texas Announces Casting Call For Actors

Keith and Margo’s Murder Mystery Texas recently made an announcement regarding its latest casting call. The company indicated that it is looking for both actors and stage managers. The company mentioned that it has posted application information to its website at http://murdermysterytexas.com/contact/actor-employment/ . Murder Mystery Texas pointed out that it is an actor-friendly production, and was most recently named the highest-rated Immersion Theater in the state.

Murder Mystery Texas announced that it is now accepting headshots and actor’s resumes for a variety of paid positions. The company mentioned that it is looking to hire hosts who supervise and oversee the cast, as well as guide audience through the rules of the production. The company indicated that hosts should be friendly and “unflappable” leaders. Murder Mystery Texas also stated that it is hiring comedians to play the lead role of Homicide Detective in its productions. The company shared that it is looking for witty men and women between the ages of 20 and 65. The company indicated that Homicide Detectives must have great improvisational skills, while also being believable as a hardboiled cop.

Murder Mystery Texas also mentioned that is looking for experienced character actors to play a variety of roles. According to the company, such roles include “femme fatales,” suspects and murderers, leading men/gigolos, criminals/gangsters, and character men and women. The company also stated that it is looking for entry level actors to play smaller supporting roles, including assassins and innocent bystander victims. The company mentioned that these are the only roles that novice actors are able to fill. https://www.facebook.com/mmysterytexas/

The company announced that it is looking to fill the roles previously mentioned in all Texas cities. Murder Mystery Texas encourages all talented, clever, and jovial actors to apply. According to Murder Mystery Texas, its success and accolades would not be possible without a talented cast of actors. Details concerning the company can be found at https://plus.google.com/114296662154229035113

Murder Mystery Texas then wrapped its announcement up by providing some details related to its productions. Murder Mystery Texas pointed out that it performs murder mysteries in cities all over Texas, including Dallas, Fort Worth, Plano, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio. Reviews for the company are available at https://www.google.com/maps/place/Keith+and+Margo’s+Murder+Mystery+Texas/@32.7795035,-96.8332172,12z/data=!4m17!1m11!4m10!1m3!2m2!1d-96.7642093!2d32.7793592!1m5!1m1!1s0x864e9896dc32894f:0xf8bcc6880cfead53!2m2!1d-96.763177!2d32.779523!3m4!1s0x864e9896dc32894f:0xf8bcc6880cfead53!8m2!3d32.779523!4d-96.763177

