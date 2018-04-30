Movies and Entertainment Market to Grow Substantially USD 114.93 billion by 2025

The market has a low competitive rivalry due to the presence of a broad range of audience with different tastes. However, players need to compete to gain large share revenue by attracting more audience.

Introduction to newer marketing and distribution platforms such as IPTV, digital newspapers, DTH, digital cable, and online sales of music & movies is anticipated to boost industry progress. Decline in revenue growth in mature markets such as the U.S. and few European countries is witnessed. Major players have adopted strategies like regional expansion and distribution partnerships for expansion to untapped markets. These players have shifted their focus on the production of regional content to establish a strong connection with the audience in these markets. Big studios are witnessed to adopt enhanced marketing strategies that use advanced digital technology for communication. Investment in promotional activates has increased drastically. Introduction of improved promotional channels is expected to positively influence revenue growth. Rapid increase in streaming of music has created new opportunities for players to expand their business. Reduction in piracy rates due to the emergence of online streaming service providers is anticipated to prevent loss incurred by artists and producers.