Knotty Alder Cabinets’ Line of Mocha Shaker Cabinets Gives Homes A Touch of Class

[LEHI, 4/30/2018] Homeowners looking to add a unique touch to their homes need look no further than Knotty Alder Cabinets’ line of Mocha Shaker Cabinets.

As a leading provider of kitchen and bathroom products, such as ready-to-assemble cabinets, Knotty Alder Cabinets gives homeowners a variety of ready-to-assemble (RTA) cabinets to choose from, with their line of Shaker cabinets being a popular choice for people looking to elevate their kitchen aesthetics.

Shaker Cabinets

Shaker style cabinets are kitchen cabinets that have distinct recessed panel doors, typically light finishes, and clean lines that give the design a classic appearance. These cabinets are typically made of solid American wood like cherry or maple.

Named after the Shakers, a religious group whose members favor simplicity and practicality, the Shaker design aesthetic reflects those same virtues and leans towards a more functional style with clean and simple lines.

Knotty Alder’s Mocha Shaker Cabinets

Knotty Alder Cabinets takes the classic Shaker style and elevates it to suit the modern times. The company retains the elegant functionality of the traditional Shaker cabinet and adds a touch of flair with a mocha finish that lends a unique, warm, and rustic appeal.

Knotty Alder also adds its distinct brand to the Shaker cabinet by using Knotty Alder doors and drawer fronts, as well as a recessed center panel made of Knotty Alder Veneer.

The Knotty Alder Shaker cabinets are made of high-quality solid wood, ensuring that it retains its natural aesthetic features for years.

About Knotty Alder Cabinets

Knotty Alder Cabinets has been a leading provider of high-quality kitchen and bathroom cabinets for over 20 years. By offering ready-to-assemble cabinets, Knotty Alder helps clients lower the cost of labor by providing them with the materials they need. Knotty Alder also offers installation assistance over the phone, so customers who get stuck during assembly can seek help.

