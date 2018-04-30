Global Automotive Tubeless Tire Market to reach a market size of $185.8 billion by 2022

According to a new report Global Automotive Tubeless Tire Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Automotive Tubeless Tire Market is expected to attain a market size of $185.8 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.
The Aftermarket Sales market dominated the Global Automotive Tubeless Tire Market by Distribution Channel in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022. The OEM Sales market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.5% during (2016 – 2022).
The Radial market dominated the Global Automotive Tubeless Tire Market by Type in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022. The Bias market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.8% during (2016 – 2022).
The 4-Wheeler market dominated the Global Automotive Tubeless Tire Market by Type of Vehicle in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.2 % during the forecast period. The Heavy Vehicles market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.8% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, the 2-Wheeler market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 8.8% during (2016 – 2022).
The Asia-Pacific market dominated the Global Automotive Tubeless Tire Market by Region in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 7.3 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.2% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The North America market is expected to witness a CAGR of 3.9% during (2016 – 2022).
The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Automotive Tubeless Tire have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Continental AG, Bridgestone Corporation, The Goodyear Tyre & Rubber Company, Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd., Hankook Tire Co. Ltd., Michelin, Toyo Tire & Rubber Co. Ltd., and Pirelli & C.S.p.A.
Full report – https://kbvresearch.com/global-automotive-tubeless-tire-market/
Global Automotive Tubeless Tire Segmentation
By Type
Radial
Bias
By Type of Vehicle
4-Wheeler
Heavy Vehicles
2-Wheeler
By Distribution Channel
Aftermarket Sales
OEM Sales
By Geography
North America Automotive Tubeless Tire Market
US. Automotive Tubeless Tire Market
Canada Automotive Tubeless Tire Market
Mexico Automotive Tubeless Tire Market
Rest of North America Automotive Tubeless Tire Market
Europe Automotive Tubeless Tire Market
Germany Automotive Tubeless Tire Market
UK. Automotive Tubeless Tire Market
France Automotive Tubeless Tire Market
Russia Automotive Tubeless Tire Market
Spain Automotive Tubeless Tire Market
Italy Automotive Tubeless Tire Market
Rest of Europe Automotive Tubeless Tire Market
Asia-Pacific Automotive Tubeless Tire Market
China Automotive Tubeless Tire Market
Japan Automotive Tubeless Tire Market
India Automotive Tubeless Tire Market
South Korea Automotive Tubeless Tire Market
Singapore Automotive Tubeless Tire Market
Australia Automotive Tubeless Tire Market
Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Tubeless Tire Market
LAMEA Automotive Tubeless Tire Market
Brazil Automotive Tubeless Tire Market
Argentina Automotive Tubeless Tire Market
UAE Automotive Tubeless Tire Market
Saudi Arabia Automotive Tubeless Tire Market
South Africa Automotive Tubeless Tire Market
Nigeria Automotive Tubeless Tire Market
Rest of LAMEA Automotive Tubeless Tire Market
Companies Profiled
Continental AG
Bridgestone Corporation
The Goodyear Tyre & Rubber Company
Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd.
Hankook Tire Co. Ltd.
Michelin
Toyo Tire & Rubber Co. Ltd.
Pirelli & C.S.p.A.
