Foil Zipper Bags Market : Industry Trends and Developments 2018 – 2025

Global Foil Zipper Bags Market: A Historical Analysis

The global packaging industry has undergone significant transformation in the last two decades, setting high standards for product quality and integrity year on year foil zipper bags are used for storage of items in various end use industries which includes food & beverage industry, pharmaceutical industry, and personal care & cosmetics industry, among others. Foil zipper bags enhances the shelf life of the product. The layer present in the foil zipper bags is UV protected which ensures that the product remains free from the harmful rays of the sunlight. Foil zipper bags are produced using materials such as kraft, aluminum, plastic and others. Plastic segment is further sub segmented into PE, PP and PVC.

Global Foil Zipper Bags Market: Dynamics

There has been a significant increase in the number of modern retail formats such as supermarkets, hypermarkets and convenience store in the last few years which has led to easy access to retail requirement, due to which, the consumption of food items such as fruits, has increased. This is anticipated to play a pivotal role in the growth of the global foil zipper bags market. Global sales purchase and store purchase is expected to increase at an impressive CAGR through 2018. The increase in per capita disposable income is expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the Asia Pacific foil zipper bags market, and by extension, the global foil zipper bags market. The change in food consumption pattern has led to the increase in consumption of ready to eat foods, across the world. Therefore, the global foil zipper bags market is anticipated to benefit from the factor. Government regulations against the use of plastics, which form a key inner layer in foil zipper bags, might hamper the growth of the market to a certain extent. Another key challenge which is anticipated to hamper the growth of the global foil zipper pouch market is recyclability. Post-consumer foil zipper bags cannot be recycled easily. The plastic material is present in the foil zipper bags due to which it is very difficult to reuse.

Request to Sample Report – https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6565

Global Foil Zipper bags market: Segmentation

The global foil zipper bags market has been segmented as follows-

On the basis of type, the global foil zipper bags market has been segmented as –

Standup foil zipper bags

Flat foil zipper bags

On the basis of material, the global foil zipper bags market has been segmented as –

Kraft

Aluminum

Plastic Polyethylene (PE) Polypropylene (PP) Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC)

Others

On the basis of end-use industry, the global foil zipper bags market has been segmented as –

Food Industry Fruits & Vegetables Meat, Poultry & Seafood Bakery & Confectionery Ready to eat foods Dairy products Cereals Pet food

Beverage Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Others

Global foil zipper bags market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global foil zipper bags market are : Pack Plus Converting, stand-up pouches, Pack Plus Converting Corporation, Maco PKG., BEAUFY GROUP LTD, Bemis Company Inc., Shako Flexipack Private Limited, Fine Package Co.,Ltd., Coffee bags china, Akey Group LLC., Pacific Bag, Tenka Flexible Packaging, Maco PKG. , Protective Packaging Ltd, Polypouch (UK) Ltd , Swisspack Pvt.Ltd, Foodpack, Packman Industries, Flexifoil Packaging Pvt. Ltd., PBFY Flexible Packaging

Request Report TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-6565

Key Product Launches

On 2 August, 2017 P& G developed child resistant closures for tubes of laundry pods. It was the first child resistant pouch with child guard zipper. This zipper bag was designed to ensure the safety of the children.

In April 2016, Ampac introduced innovative stand-up pouch. The company received the Alufoil Trophy from the European Aluminium Laminates Association for EZY Pro 10, a protein drink concentrate in a shaped stand-up pouch.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.