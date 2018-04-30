Feed Preservatives Market has increased its sales having 8.9% CAGR forecast 2023

Market Definition:

Feed preservatives market is observing an exponential growth based on its high usage in the feed industry. Feed preservatives are synthetic or natural compounds which are primarily added to feed products in order to restrict the microbial growth. They are used to preserve flavor, taste, and other feed qualities. Also, feed preservatives help in reducing the spoilage from bacteria, fungi, and yeast which increases the feed shelf-life.

Market Scenario:

The global feed preservatives market is increasing due to increased demand for preservatives from the feed manufactures in order to inhibit the feed spoilage during storage and transportation. In addition, the growing demand for natural preservatives in animal feed products is expected to drive the growth of feed preservatives market. Also, value-added benefits associated with the use of feed preservative are also supporting the sale of feed preservatives globally.

Furthermore, increasing awareness regarding health benefits such as prevention from feed-borne diseases is likely to boost the growth of global feed preservatives market. Additionally, the development of new product coupled with scientific advancements is considered to be one of the major reasons for the increasing growth of the feed preservatives market during the review period. However, the high cost of processing techniques and raw materials may hamper the growth of the feed preservatives market over the review period. The market players are responding to these new opportunities by expanding their product line, which has boosted the share of feed preservatives in the global market. Nevertheless, all these factors are projected to contribute to the estimated CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period, 2017-2023.

Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the global feed preservatives market: Cargill Inc. (U.S.), Kemin Industries, Inc. (U.S.), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Alltech, Inc. (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Nutreco N.V. (the Netherlands), Biomin Holding GmbH (Austria), Impextraco NV (Belgium), Perstorp Holding AB (Sweden), and Novus International, Inc. (U.S.)

Key Findings:

Asia Pacific region is found to be an emerging market for feed preservatives

The demand for feed preservative is high from poultry and aqua feed manufacturers

Natural feed preservatives have a considerable opportunity in the feed industry

Intended Audience:

Feed preservatives manufacturers

Feed manufacturers

Livestock industry

Raw material suppliers

Retailers and wholesaler

Traders, importers, and exporters

Segments:

On the basis of the type, it is segmented into natural and synthetic. Among the both, the synthetic feed preservatives hold the major market share owing to its wide range of product applicability and low cost. However, due to the increasing awareness regarding the side-effects associated with synthetic preservatives and growing consumer demand for green label products, a high demand for natural preservatives is observed which is likely to grow the market of natural feed preservatives over the review period.

On the basis of the application, it is segmented into feed premix, compound feed, silage, and others. Among all, the compound feed segment is dominating the market based on increased use of feed preservatives to maintain feed quality during transportation and storage. However, the silage segment is projected to witness steady growth over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

The global feed preservatives market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). The European region is dominating the feed preservatives market followed by Asia Pacific owing to increasing use of feed preservatives for protection & inhibition of the spoilage during storage & transportation. Furthermore, the U.K dominates the European feed preservatives market. Increased demand for animal feed products in the European region is likely to boost the feed preservatives market over the forecast period.

Moreover, increased demand for superior quality animal feed with enhanced stability & functionality is driving the markest of feed preservatives in the Asia Pacific region. Additionally, the major key players are actively involved in the research & developments of the product for enhanced functionality.

