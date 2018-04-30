Ecosmob Announce Class 4 VoIP Softswitch for Wholesale VoIP Businesses Offering Unparalleled Reliability

Ecosmob launched revamped class 4 VoIP softswitch specifically developed keeping in mind emerging needs of wholesale VoIP business. The upscaled version includes some new features, better integration of modules and unparalleled reliability, all of which enhance operations and service delivery to customers.

Ecosmob, a leader in VoIP technologies for bulk carriers, announced the launch of a revamped class 4 softswitch for VoIP wholesale service providers and telecom carriers. With robust underpinnings, the latest iteration of the class 4 softswitch solution helps carriers serve retail VoIP with inter-exchange and inter-LATA VoIP services. Control gains incremental improvement in the dashboard that is now more intuitive than before and the billing section gets some mods along the way. Security is better than before.

“The accent is on reliability, robust architecture and a rich feature set that is indispensable for wholesale VoIP operations to assure customer loyalty and succeed in a competitive environment,” said a company representative announcing the launch. Failover support, protocol and codec compatibility and unlimited carrier support are part of the features that make Ecosmob’s softswitch solution the finest and most affordable one for VoIP wholesale businesses with high traffic and large volume of retail service providers. The multi carrier management feature is enhanced with Least Cost Routing becoming even better and easier to manage that will directly impact cost of operations.

According to the company representative, the latest class 4 softswitch development is designed to be scalable and modular to meet needs of newly established VoIP wholesale businesses as well as established enterprise grade carriers who desire a more reliable, highly secure, feature rich and robust platform for their international operations. Enumerating the features, he said that call management includes carrier failover support, port limitation, SIP Proxy and topology hiding and unlimited multiple carrier among others. System management is easy with a unified dashboard for centralized web based control, monitoring, reports and billing along with language support. Billing includes advanced taxation, country specific tax structure, RADIUS based billing and tracking payments. One can generate a number of reports such as average success ratio, average call duration and others that help wholesalers streamline operations.

Ecosmob‘s softswitch solution is backed by switching solution deployment assistance and complete setup as well as maintenance. There are extras such as inclusion of WebRTC technologies that bring value addition and bring VoIP services in line with current use patterns and expectations. The softswitch solution can be customized for ITSPs, incumbent local exchange carriers, multi-tenant deployment and international level operations.

Summing it up the representative said that the latest in class 4 softswitch offering for wholesale VOIP is a generation ahead of legacy softswitches in compactness of code, speed of operation, flawless performance, security and reliability. The company always keeps on upgrading technology to improve productivity, reduce costs and help their wholesale VoIP service providers gain a lead over others.

Bulk carriers and wholesalers may direct inquiries to 91 79 40054019, 1-303-997-3139 or drop a mail at sales@ecosmob.com.