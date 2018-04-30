Asian Designer Week: Karisma Kapoor to Chunky Pandey sizzle on Day 1 as ace designers from Asia come under one roof.

Bollywood diva Karisma Kapoor set the stage on fire as she walked on the ramp for the very first time for a Nepalese designer, Perrie by Priya Raut. She looked ravishing in her ethnic ensemble and it was an absolute treat to watch her sizzle on the ramp.

The first day of the Asian Designer Week was opened by Rajdeep Ranawat who showcased his exquisite collection, Jamawar Cruise 2018. The show also witnessed the collections of the talented designers, Nazila Couture from Afghanistan, Indrajeeth Mutthaya from Srilanka and Abhisev Kairolla from Kazakhstan. It was a perfect amalgamation of Indian and designers from other parts of the continent under one roof. Indian designer Deepika Sharma also impressed the audience with her amazing collection. Her garments were fit for all ethnic occasions.

Nonetheless the day one was closed by the Delhi-based successful designer, Dhruv Sehgal who surprised everyone in the audience with Bollywood actor Chunky Pandey as his showstopper. Chunky, the Akhiri Pasta looked absolutely marvellous in his collection and bursted everyone into laughter as he cheered, “How am I looking? I was joking”.

The Asian Designer Week came into existence after many felt there was a need to bring young and talented designers from various parts of Asia under one roof. ADW was also conceptualised with an aim to bring the focus of the fashion industry back on the designers for many felt that the entire limelight was being hogged by the entertainment industry.In its years of association with the entertainment and fashion industry, the organisers of ADW met with many talented NextGen artists looking for the right platform to launch their big dreams.

The organisers of ADW wanted to address this issue and provide an equal opportunity platform to emerging designers and artists across the country. This is how the Asia Designer Week was conceived. ADW focuses purely on showcasing designers from different parts of the country and continent. The concept behind Asia Designer Week is that it embodies the strong bond that exists between Asian countries with respect to the cultural values, traditions and heritage despite the diversities.

Recently the brand has also associated with other international fashion weeks to run designers exchange program. The associations will help designers from all these countries to showcase their talent at the global platforms like Madmood Milan Fashion Week in Italy, Eurasia Fashion Week in China, Aspara Fashion Week in Kazakhstan and Ukraine Fashion Week. With these associations and focus on young talent ADW aims for a big name in the international fashion industry.