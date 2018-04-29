Proper Practices for Good Breast Health

Dr. James Mackey talks about breast health

Southlake, TX, April 12, 2018 – Breasts remain an important part of a woman’s body. Breast cancer is the most diagnosed cancer among women. It occurs in men as well though in smaller numbers. Breast cancer is so rampant that it is the second leading cause of cancer deaths among women after lung cancer. It continues to affect women in high numbers and more and more research shows it is mostly because they are female.

“About 5 to 10 percent of breast cancer cases result from genetics,” says Dr. Mackey.“Most of those with breast cancer haven’t shown known risk factors or significant family history. The risk of breast cancer increases as one grows older.”

It is therefore important for women to be proactive about their breast health. It involves the following simple interventions:

Breast self-exam – Women must make a habit of examining their breasts regularly whether they suspect a problem or not. This allows for proper acquaintance with the breasts. If anything unusual appears, it becomes much easier to notice.

Medical checkup – A clinical breast exam is essential every year since it can detect abnormalities. A mammogram is also important especially if you are above 40. Those younger than 40 but have a family history of breast cancer should consult their doctor.

Risk evaluation -Risk factors include a history of breast cancer in the nuclear family, aging, not having a child or having one after 30, biopsy results showing abnormal cells, and having had your first period before 12 years of age.If any apply to you speak to your doctor about it.

“Being prepared and aware is always best for any kind of illness, says Dr. Mackey.“Getting the right treatment and care follows close behind if one finds out that they indeed have breast cancer.”

About Southlake Oncology

Southlake Oncology, located in the Southlake and Grapevine area is a community-focused oncology practice that delivers exceptional care to North Texas cancer patients with a variety of cancer diagnoses and blood disorders. Like the other Choice Cancer Care facilities, we are an independent treatment center that is physician-owned.