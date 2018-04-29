Iron deficiency in boys may lead to aggressive behavior

New Delhi, 29th April 2018: As per a recent study from Bogotá, Colombia, led by the University of Michigan School of Public Health iron deficiency, anemia, and low plasma vitamin B12 levels in boys around the age of 8 resulted in 10% higher chances of externalizing behaviors such as aggression and breaking of rules.

Previous research on infants has shown a link between iron deficiency and lower positive affect, or a child’s alertness, ability to self-sooth and self-regulation.

Iron deficiency anemia is one of the most common nutritional deficiencies in children. It happens when a child’s body does not have enough iron to produce hemoglobin, the oxygen carrying protein found in the blood.

Speaking about this, Padma Shri Awardee Dr K K Aggarwal, President, Heart Care Foundation of India (HCFI), said, “The body needs iron to create oxygen so every cell in the body can function properly. Without it, children can have short attention spans, learning difficulties, headaches, weakness and irritability. Most iron deficiency anemia is attributed to a lack of iron in a child’s diet. The main reason for this is due to growth spurts that occur in infancy, childhood and adolescence. Once diagnosed, children generally recover in about two months on an iron-rich diet. It is important to follow up with the physician to make sure the iron deficiency does not return. Children ages 1 – 12 should consume 7-10 mg of iron every day. Adolescent boys need 11 mg and adolescent girls require 15 mg. Try to incorporate two iron-rich foods each day.”

Some symptoms of this condition include blue tone to whites of eyes, lack of appetite, pale skin, unusual tiredness or weakness, headaches, and unusual food cravings.

Adding further, Dr Aggarwal, who is also the Group Editor of IJCP, said, “Mostly, iron deficiency anemia is mild, and does not lead to any further complications, and can be corrected easily. However, if left untreated for a long time, it can cause other health problems. In pregnant women, this can lead to the birth of a premature or low-birth-weight baby. The most commonly prescribed supplement for this deficiency is ferrous sulphate, taken orally two or three times a day.”

Here are some tips to prevent anemia.

• Eat foods rich in iron. Some iron-rich foods include dark-green leafy vegetables, such as watercress and curly kale, iron-fortified cereals, whole grains, such as brown rice, beans, nuts, meat, apricots, prunes, and raisins.

• Include vitamin C-rich foods and drinks in your diet as it will help the body in absorbing iron.

• Avoid drinking tea or coffee with meals, as this affects the absorption of iron.

• Include enough sources of vitamin B12 and folic acid in your diet.