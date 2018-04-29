India Russia Friendship Motor Rally praised 70 years of bilateral relationship

The 70 years of India Russia bilateral relationship were celebrated by the Government of India by conducting 1st India Russia Friendship rally between New Delhi to Moscow (Russia) on 29th of April. Several dignitaries including Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin were present at different places and days as each day the rally reached to the different destination.

The 1st phase covered the places where we have important joint venture projects with Russia, Bhilai (Chhatisgarh)-Ranch- Bhubaneswar-Vishakhapatnam –Hyderabad – Chennai – Neyveli – Kanyakumari -Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant-Bangalore – Goa- Navi Mumbai – Vadodara-Ahmedabad- Jamnagar-Ajmer- New Delhi-Rishikesh-New Delhi, 2nd phase included the areas of Kandla-Bandar Abbas (Iran) by sea; Bandar Abbas-Moscow- Saint Petersburg and 3rd phase included St. Petersburg (Russia) to Chabahar Port (Iran).

This event was organized by Kalinga Motor Sports Club with the support of Embassy of Russian Federation in India, Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India. The total 60-80 participants participated with 22 teams from India, Iran, Azerbaijan and Russia in each face were presented. The total number of vehicles in each phase were 22 from Mahindra and Mahindra.

Russia and India are celebrating the 70th anniversary of their diplomatic relationship and to enhance it further, this event acted as a bonding agent. To commemorate these 70 year old landmarks of friendship, diplomacy and independence, year 2018 will see a series of celebrations of art, culture, films festivals, business seminars, exchange programs and many more events across both the countries.

The friendship rally gets officially flagged off from New Delhi after the end of the INDIA LEG to reach Mumbai on its way to Moscow then to Saint Petersburg in Russia to reaffirm the Seven decade old diplomatic ties between Russia and India.

Kalinga Motor Sports Club a registered society and an affiliate of Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India and the International Automobile Federation – FIA FIM, has a global presence with the participation from various countries like Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Myanmar, Thailand, Russia, USA, UAE etc. and our international friendship endeavors earlier have been well supported financially by the MoRTH, NHAI, NHIDCL, Petroleum, Tourism, NEFED and other Government institution.