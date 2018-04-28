925Tint Announces Launch Of New Website

Proudly announcing the launch of their new website, 925Tint has revamped its design and improved users experience. 925Tint serves the San Francisco Bay area for all their car, commercial, and residential window tinting needs. Their newly reconstructed website can be found at https://www.925tint.com/

Established in 1998, 925Tint has been the go-to company for professional tint installation in vehicles and commercial buildings. They are extremely pleased to celebrate 20 years of being in business and serving the San Ramon, CA area.

After becoming certified by 3M in 2005, 925Tint has been using 3M window tint products that offer a phenomenal 100% lifetime guarantee! Every vehicle that leaves their shop benefits from a guarantee the car owner can feel relieved having. They are protected from nicks, fading, and peeling of 3M tint!

Window tint has several purposes such as UV filtering up to 99%, reduce glare and assist with climate control. 925Tint offers affordable services for installation with speedy service. Looking to get an estimate on a vehicle or commercial tint job? The new website has integrated a custom form customers can use to obtain a fast quote.

When it comes to window tinting a home or commercial property, there are several benefits. Owner of 925Tint Henry Ruiz has said, “The window films we carry can reduce the annoyance of harsh weather, vandalism, and harmful sun rays that can cause damage to your home and belongings.”

Window tinting isn’t the only service 925Tint offers; they also specialize in clear bra wraps, vinyl wraps, and Ceramic Pro applications. Services can be combined to enhance a vehicle in a short amount of time that is protected from the road conditions that chip paint and sun protection.

No matter what service that is performed by 925Tint, customers receive the highest quality install with the best guarantee in the Bay Area. They offer cost-effective solutions to window tinting with the best quality film on the market.

For more information on 925Tint or to get a free estimate visit their newly updated website at https://www.925tint.com/ . They are also available by phone at 925-831-2846 or by email at Contact@925Tint.com

Contact:

Henry Ruiz

Company: 925Tint

Phone: 925-831-2846

Address: 23 Beta Ct, San Ramon, CA 94583

Email: Contact@925Tint.com

Website: https://www.925tint.com/