University of Chicago Graham School and Jigsaw Academy Host the Graduation of the First Batch of Collaborative Program

This past weekend, Jigsaw Academy, hosted the graduation of the first batch of students from the Postgraduate Program in Data Science & Machine Learning (PGPDM).

The venue for the event was the Hilton Embassy GolfLinks, and in attendance were several dignitaries from the education space, as well as the analytics industry. Christopher Guymon, Interim Dean and Mary Morley Cohen, Associate Dean, were both visiting from the University of Chicago Graham School, and conducted a lively interactive session with the students. Several industry leaders enlightened the audience about the current trends as well as the future of the Data Analytics, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence industry.

Day one of the event started off with the students showcasing their Capstone Projects, which highlighted their learnings from the course, and how these have been applied to real-world data projects. Following this, were some interesting sessions conducted by members of the analytics fraternity. Himanshu Misra and Lekha Bhojan from The Math Company spoke about the trends in the analytics space, how to effectively tell a story with data and how to communicate data science results in the business context. This was followed by an enlightening talk by Dr. Madalasa Venkataraman, the Chief Data Scientist at TEG Analytics, who highlighted the power of AI (Artificial Intelligence), and how it could transform the analytics industry.

Day two of the event began with Johnson Pushpanathan, an industry veteran with more than 28 years of experience, who walked the students through a fascinating session,that detailed the applications of Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning in the real world. The event’s sessions concluded with an address from Dr. Angshuman Ghosh, the Lead Data Scientist at Target. His lecture was highly informative to the students. He spoke about identifying the right career path in analytics, and how to go about finding the right job.

The Postgraduate Program in Data Science and Machine Learning (PGPDM) is a highly specialized learning program for young professionals looking to build a career in Data Analytics. This program is a collaboration between the University of Chicago Graham School, Jigsaw Academy and corporate partner IBM. It is geared towards building a generation of elite technology professionals in India. The program offers intensive training in the areas of Data Science, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Data Visualization and Project Management, as well as counselling to students to help them find suitable jobs and take the next step in their career

About the University of Chicago Graham School

The Graham School is committed to rigorous and transformative education, providing strategic learning opportunities to individuals as well as to private, not-for-profit, and public sector organizations.

• 3 professional master’s degree programs

• 8 professional development programs

• 127 years of tradition

• 3,757 students

• 1,049 graduate degrees conferred

• 4,438 certificates awarded

About Jigsaw Academy

Jigsaw Academy is a global award-winning online analytics and Big Data training provider, headquartered in Bengaluru, India. Founded by the duo of Gaurav Vohra and Sarita Digumarti, Jigsaw Academy has helped over 45,000 students in 30+ countries build a successful career in analytics with their specialized industry-oriented courses.

• Ranked no. 1 for analytics training in India by Analytics India Magazine

• 45,000+ students trained in over 30+ countries

• 400+ years of combined faculty experience

• 450 leading employers of analytics professionals

• Largest digital content library for analytics and Big Data in the world

• 15,000+ hours of learning content viewed in a month