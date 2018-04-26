Ready, STEADY, and Go for an Empowered Society: Deepalaya-Asian Paints’ STEADY Project Celebrates Annual Valedictory Function

Greater Noida, 25th April 2018: As per recent data from National Crime Records Bureau, Uttar Pradesh tops the charts in our country when it comes to total cases of crimes against women. With the number of rapes and violence against women on the rise in Delhi-NCR and surrounding areas, investment in education and self-defense training for the girl child has become all the more important. In view of this, Project STEADY (Support For Training Education & Development of Youth) initiated by Asian Paints Limited under their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, and implemented by Deepalaya, the largest operational NGO in Delhi-NCR, seeks to empower girls to an extent wherein they can face untoward incidents without any fear.

Marking its 4th year of completion, a valedictory function of the STEADY project was held at Savitri Bai Phule Balika Inter College Auditorium, Kasna, Greater Noida, where students, teachers, schools, parents, and others who were involved in this project were honoured for their contribution and participation. Shri Tejpal Singh Nagar, MLA of Dadri; Ms. Meena Singh, Education Officer, Greater Noida Education Society; and Shri A J Philip, Secretary & Chief Executive, Deepalaya, were among the noted dignitaries present on the occasion.

The programme began with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp and Saraswati Vandana. Ms. Jaswant Kaur, Executive Director, Deepalaya welcomed the guests and discussed the impact of STEADY project till date. A dance performance by tiny tots of Government Primary School, Gujjar, kicked off the cultural entertainment segment of the programme.

Shri Tejpal Singh, MLA, Dadri, who was present as the chief guest on the occasion, congratulated officials of Asian Paints and Deepalaya for carrying out this noble initiative successfully. “These types of initiatives lead to physical and mental development of the children. It is heartening to note that Deepalaya NGO and Asian Paints working together to provide unprecedented opportunities to thousands of girls around this area,” Shri Singh added.

Ms. Meena Singh, Education Officer, Greater Noida Education Society, also praised the initiative, and urged the students to grab the best of the opportunities offered under the umbrella of this CSR project.

Shri A J Philip, Secretary and CE, Deepalaya said, “Deepalaya has been instrumental in improving girl child literacy rates in and around areas where our schools and learning centers are loacted. However, when we started the Project STEADY with Asian Paints, the primary approach was to make the girl child capable enough to take the matter to her own hands, if she finds herself amongst tough circumstances. Over last 4 years, under the banner of project STEADY, self defense training has been imparted to over 30,000 girls in Dankaur block of Greater Noida. If our corporate partners continue to patronize us, we shall be to extend the support to more and more number of children in the near future.”

This year, besides the regular self-defense workshops like previous years, Deepalaya with the support of Asian Paints, promoted digital learning in the form of TABLABs, benefitting more than 500 students from the area, and also started a unique project for reducing the number of school drop-outs at Government Primary School in Salempur Gujjar, which has proved to be great success so far, as the enrolment numbers in the school have gone up by 38 only in the last 6 months, and student retention rates have also increased.

Students of Lala Lajpat Rai Inter College presented a skit on how technology-enabled, innovative teaching methodologies have made their learning experience joyful; whereas students from Government Primary School Gujjar presented a thought-provoking play on the “Importance of Education”. However, the phenomenal display of self-defense skills by TOTs (Trainer of Trainees) from the Project STEADY undoubtedly captured the greatest attention from the audience, and was highly applauded.

On the sidelines of the cultural programme, certificates were distributed to students who have successfully undergone self-defense training under Project STEADY this year, as well as mementos were given to principals of 10 schools in the area.

Mr. Soumitra Joshi, Manager HR, Asian Paints, interacted with the beneficiaries of the programme, and conveyed his best wishes to the students; Ms. Neha Negi, representing the CSR Department of Asian Paints was also present.

The function ended with a vote of thanks by Mr. Roy Cherian Raj, Project-In-Charge STEADY, followed by the national anthem to culminate the event.