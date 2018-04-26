Ironhorse Gear Makes Camping Easier with High-Quality Camp Furniture

Ironhorse Gear provides a comprehensive range of high-quality camp furniture to make outdoor activities more comfortable for its customers.

[CEDAR CITY, 04/26/2018] — State and national parks surround Cedar City, Utah. The city also boasts naturally mountainous landscapes and desert terrain. As such, it is an ideal location for hiking and camping trips.

Ironhorse Gear, a provider of camping and travel equipment, supports nature-related activities and encourages people to explore the out-of-doors. It makes outdoor trips more manageable with a comprehensive range of high-quality camp furniture.

High-Quality Camp Furniture

People may either drive or hike to a camping location but, either way, camping takes a lot of energy. It can drain individuals of their physical strength after a long day on the road or trail. So, to make their efforts more rewarding, campers should be able to relax at their destination.

Ironhorse Gear understands that comfort is a necessity after a long drive or trek to a camping location. Therefore, it provides a comprehensive range of comfortable camp furniture to make the trip enjoyable. These products include the following:

Stools

Cots

Hammocks

The Iron-5 Warranty

Ironhorse Gear recognizes that the first five years of product ownership say a lot about the quality and reliability of the product. So, the camping products provider puts all its efforts into making those first few years trouble-free for customers. It offers the Iron-5 warranty for Ironhorse Gear-branded products, repairing and replacing them for the first five years of ownership.

About Ironhorse Gear

Ironhorse Gear is a Cedar City-based provider of camping and travel gear. It designs and manufactures its own tents and sleeping bags; the company works with renowned brands to provide high-quality stoves, camp lighting, water filtration systems, sleeping pads, and tableware.

The company is a brainchild of Jim Durfee, who has over two decades of experience in the outdoor industry. He knows how retail and manufacturing works in the industry, so he formed a team that delivers exactly clients are looking for.

Browse through the products at https://ironhorsegear.com/.